Shake Things Up

Here's a simple relationship challenge for you. No matter how pressed you are for time, you can do it.

I want you to choose just one little thing that you can do differently for a week. Here are some examples:

Sleep on a different side of the bed.

Sit in a different chair at the table when you eat.

If you normally watch TV at night, read a book.

If you normally drink at night, don't drink.

Change the time you go to bed.

You get the picture. Choose one of these examples or come up with one of your own.For just one week, implement the change and be mindful of what comes up that is different. It might help to keep a journal or notes on your phone.

Just choose one thing and don't make it a Herculean task. Make it something that will be easy to do.

If you enjoy the exercise, try a new thing the following week.

Sometimes just shaking things up a little bit can make a difference and help to become more aware of your habits and routines.

Good luck!