Shake Up Creativity with Etch A Sketch

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

More often than not, the best toys in the playroom are the ones that are tried and true. It’s easy to get distracted with toys that have a whole bunch of bells and whistles, but believe it or not, some of the best ones don’t don’t feature any technology at all—just some good old-fashioned creative play. These are the ones that we find ourselves pulling off the shelf over and over again.

Us parents played with these toys ourselves, and now, we can watch our kids enjoy them as much as we did. That’s why today we salute Etch A Sketch on its anniversary. Fifty-seven never looked so good!

Spin Master lets kids shake up imagination with the classic Etch A Sketch. The Etch A Sketch first made its debut in 1960, and instantly became a classic. It’s been around so long that it’s proof of all the benefits this toy has. As July 12 marks Etch A Sketch Day, there are tons of ways for you and your family to celebrate.

It’s easy to make up and play different games and challenges using this mini portable art toy. Two players can time themselves for different challenges, like having one minute to draw a picture, with the best photo being the winner!! You can also get silly and close your eyes and draw something, draw portraits of each other, and more. Remember that the heart of Etch A Sketch is that it’s powered by pure imagination, so there are no limits to what you can do!

While you’re drawing portraits of people in fun challenges IRL, you can also now turn any of your photos using Spin Master’s Etch A Sketch IT! app. You can now transform any of your photos to make it looked like it was etched on the classic toy. Take any photo from your library and upload it to see it drawn onto an Etch A Sketch!

Next, make sure to share your creations on social media! Since Etch A Sketch is so universal, it’s the best way to get your artwork out there and see what other people all over the world are creating. Share your photos anytime using #EtchASketch, and Spin Master is also hosting a #ShakeYourEtch contest on Instagram to celebrate Etch A Sketch Day, so make sure to check it out!

Finally, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for brand new Etch A Sketch toys coming out in time for the holiday season! At The Toy Insider office, we’re excited to get our hands on the new Etch A Sketch Freestyle, which is an update on the classic! Kids will be able to freestyle draw—without knobs—and stamp in color for the first time! This sleek new design will make it so easy for kids to get their creative juices flowing while staying true to its beloved shake-to-erase feature.