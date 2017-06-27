Shakira Announces Dates For First World Tour In 6 Years

Shakira is finally getting back on the road.

The Colombian superstar announced her first world tour in more than six years on Tuesday morning. The El Dorado World Tour has 33 confirmed dates across Europe and North America, with the tour starting on Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany.

The 40-year-old singer is expected to announce Latin American dates later on. Fans can get their hands on tickets for the tour on June 30.

The last time Shakira embarked on a world tour was in 2010-2011 for the Sun Comes Out Tour, which promoted her “She Wolf” and “Sale El Sol” albums.

The upcoming El Dorado world tour will promote her newest Spanish-language album of the same name, released on May 26, and will likely also feature music from her 2014 album “Shakira.”

“Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world,” the singer said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I can’t wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It’s going to be fun! The road to ‘El Dorado’ starts now!”

Just days before dropping her new album, Shakira surprised New Yorkers with a performance of her hit “Chantaje” in Washington Square Park. She told the crowd she and her musicians were “rehearsing for our tour, so we decided this is the perfect environment.”

Let’s hope the rehearsing paid off! Check out where the El Dorado world tour is stopping so far below: