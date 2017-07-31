Shall we go for a walk?

If you happen to ask this question in Nairobi, people look at you and immediately ask you “ ok, where are we going?” . Everytime I feel surprised. Walking per sé is not an activity conceived as a “pleasurable and leisure” moment of a day to relax, and leave all the stress behind. Instead, it is curiously perceived as “ a walk to reach a destination”.

This “reaching” moment always makes me feel in a rush to arrive somewhere. Perhaps it is the verb per sé that convenes the meaning. “Reach” instead of “Just Walking” for the simple beauty and joy of sharing some road together, to some, most likely, unknown journey’s terminus.

When Harry met Sally, 1989 movie

As a matter of fact, Nairobians do walk. And it happens that they walk a lot. The average Nairobian spends three hours a day commuting, and 80 percent of all commutes involve walking. However, statistics also show that, in 2015 for instance, road fatalities involving pedestrians were of a total of 497 people, due to lack of street-lightning, lack of proper sidewalks, safety and security.

As an example, a Guardian article shows how Vienna’s urban planners revolutionized the way public spaces are used, by adapting infrastructure and facilities to women’s local needs, adding more gender equality to walkable cities, based on a simple survey on movement of men and women in public spaces (also an interesting report by the World Bank on Making Infrastructure work for women and men here)

The Supremes and The Temptations London 1964

Another way to make cities safer and more walkable ( reducing thus the carbon emissions in the atmosphere and advancing the United Nations 2030 Agenda of achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals- sustainable cities and communities) is beautifying and cleaning-up cities.

Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NYC @Alamy

Involving the city councils, communities and states, cities can be glamorous as well, full of colors and cultures, performances, shows and music that can feed people’ s desire to learn and to take care of their environment. A greener, cleaner, safer and more beautiful-to-the-eye environment, public spaces, where children can play in the streets without fears; where women do not have to be afraid to walk to the grocery store because of possible harassment. This should not exist. Public Spaces should be Free Spaces, for all, where everybody takes care of everything and everybody, and where respect, environmental education and civic conscience and awareness should be a Must in everybody’s list, on a daily basis.

Street in Nairobi, with sidewalk

We have a saying here in Kenya, as we just carried out a clean-up initiative of coastal beaches, on the occasion of World Environment Day (5 June) and World Oceans’ Day (8 June) that “If you take care of the things around you, you acquire a sense of ownership, you feel they are yours, and therefore you respect and gently and constantly take care of them”. Culture and Environment should be Yours. They are Ours. Therefore, it is Our Priority and Our Must in the Daily Schedule and Agendas to make them livable, lovable and long-lasting.

Clean-up initiative at Watamu Beach, Kenya @UNESCO Africa

And yes, if you are asking, these streets are made for walking. With our daily efforts and enthusiasm. Let’s Walk!