Shame On New York's Latino Sports Media

Bronx, NY – New York Latino Sports media and us included need to apologize to Texas Rangers infielder, Adrian Beltre and here’s why?

Approximately one week after hitting his historic 3000th hit on July 30th (the same day of the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies), Adrian and his Texas Rangers came to New York City to play the Mets in their interleague game on August 8th and 9th. Adrian got his 3000 hit with a double (Interesting to mention that Roberto Clemente also hit his 3000 hit with a double as well). 3000 hits is a major achievement for any baseball player, that’s why there are only 31.

It has taken him 20 seasons to reach this goal and most of the other players in the 3000 hit club also reached this milestone towards the end of their baseball careers. Clemente’s last baseball hit was that famous 3000th hit, he probably would have played a few more years if not for that horrific plane crash that took his life.

Of the 31 members of the 3000 hit club five are Latinos. They are: Roberto Clemente (1972), Rod Carew (1985), Rafael Palmeiro (2005), Alex Rodríguez (2015) and now Adrian Beltre (2017).

Knowing the history of what it takes to get to this milestone, it was surprising and a shame to New York’s baseball Latino community that there were no Latino press surrounding his locker waiting to interview him, only three photographers of which one took the liberty to acknowledge Beltre by giving him a Dominican flag. We in Latino Sports also need to share the blame, as we did not organize a special press event to honor Adrian, as such, we owe him an apology.

Latino Sports was founded when we honored, Ruben Sierra for being “overlooked” by the BWAA for the American League MVP award in 1989. Since then we have been not just reporting about our Latino athletes, but also recognizing them, when and if the situation arises. We would have organized an event for him if not for the fact that we were just recouping from the Hall Of Fame day trip that we had organized and were still recouping from. We also falsely believed that our Dominican colleagues would be organizing something for him, as they tend to focus on mainly Dominican players.

Given the lack of positive Latino role models, we should never again allow another Latino player to reach a milestone and not be recognized while visiting New York.

Kudos to the NY Mets, José Reyes and some of the Mets players who celebrated Beltre by providing him with a 3000 hit cake.