Shame on Wells Fargo

There is often media attention about the unfair dealing of Big Banks. I now understand, as I’ve been on the receiving end of shady practices at Wells Fargo.

A few months back, my husband’s military veteran status was changed to disabled veteran. When we purchased a home approximately seventeen months prior utilizing a veteran loan, it was explained to us that the Veteran Affairs (VA) funding fee would be returned within 120 days of him filing this disability. Therefore, now that my husband was officially a disabled veteran, we expected about $10,000 to be reimbursed to us.

After the 120 day lapsed, my husband inquired with the Phoenix VA representative as to where the funds were. The VA explained that the funding fee was sent to the principal balance rather than direct deposited into our personal Wells Fargo bank account. Through a vast number of calls to Wells Fargo customer service department and mortgage department, it was explained that Wells Fargo could transfer the funds to the mortgage. We were pleased with that – it would be a few months of mortgage payments for us. The only necessary step was to have the VA sign off on it. Wells Fargo requested in writing the email correspondence between husband and the VA representative stating that it was possible for the funding fee to be transferred, as it was up to the bank. Since we had been talking to the VA regularly about this, this documentation was easily provided via fax to Wells Fargo. This ultra-dramatic process with Wells Fargo took many, many hours of personal time and a few months to complete. Repeatedly, the staff at Wells Fargo said that we would in fact get this money now that my husband was a disabled veteran. Some staff members were exceptionally rude – I wouldn’t even believe the conversations if I hadn’t heard then myself. Eventually Wells Fargo did transfer the anticipated funds to our mortgage as they repeatedly said they would. All the drama seemed to be worth a few months of mortgage payments.

However, Wells Fargo eventually went back and reversed the mortgage payments! They took the money away without even notifying us, and transferred to the principle balance. When we went to make a monthly mortgage payment, we were locked out of our account as it now showed months of nonpayment. They also immediately notified credit agencies of the so-called delinquent payments. How is this even legal?

Unbeknownst to us, one of the customer service agents that we had the unfortunate opportunity to work with launched an investigation against the entire ordeal. Apparently, now they decided that a disabled veteran shouldn’t get the funding fee back in the form of mortgage payments , as they had repeatedly told us we would. Since they now claimed to make a mistake, Wells Fargo felt they had the right to redirect the money as they saw fit. The funds are still technically ours, but when added to the principle balance it isn’t something that contributes to our current life. It would be one thing if this had been relayed to us since the beginning. Instead, there should be hours’ worth of recorded Wells Fargo calls stating we would get the funds applied to our mortgage.

For the obvious reasons, I think this should have been illegal. However, it’s extremely saddening that my husband served in the military for nearly two decades, now because of health issues , such as PTSD, is considered a disabled veteran, and a global corporation like Wells Fargo is actually making his life more challenging.