What the hell is going on here? When did Jeff Sessions, a good ol' boy racist, turned tic-blinky, flop sweating , Elmer Fudd yes boy to Trump, who was condemned on the floor of the senate by Ted Kennedy for his bigoted views and actions, become the arbiter in matters concerning race?

When did children become a threat to the American work force?

Look, we are all immigrants because as far as I know, planet earth invited us in, we are all guests of the globe and despite millions of years to get to where we are today since the election of this president, all the drawings on the famous evolutionary chart have all done an about face and are all heading really fast in the wrong direction which is turning us into a brand new country the likes of which I have never seen in my lifetime.

Welcome to Shamerica.

The history of this country from before day one, has been based on a perverse sense of white entitlement that was and continues to be endlessly justified by an equally perverse interpretation of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

We supposedly were fed up with tyranny. And yet: we’ve brought it back King George style, bigger and better than ever. This when a Puerto Rican actor turned Broadway upside down with his loving valentine to Alexander Hamilton. You can’t escape the goddamn irony.

Since Jesus is the whitest guy in the whole white world, historically anyone who has not been made in his image has just had to go.

And we continue to up the game.

The red man? Hope you enjoyed your smallpox designer blankets, the raping of your holy spirit land and women. And now, all these years, later, love the cap that has the symbols of the Atlanta Braves and Washington Redskins.

The black man? Emmet Till there was you, Obama. The lesson: if you elect one them uppity college boy black men President, the GOP will happily turn his two terms into “8 Years A Slave.” “You lie” is code for n*gger.

The Asian man? Do our laundry and shut up, while we cast Mickey Rooney as Mr. Yunioshi in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Warner Oland as “Charlie Chan,” and Katherine Hepburn as Jade in “The Dragon Seed.” Chop. Chop.

The Jew? Didn’t we get rid of all of you in World War Two? Let me call Mel Gibson and check.

The Muslim? Ban on the run! Since there are more than a few badly programmed from birth apples, every single one of them is the enemy so now it’s perfectly fine for British youth to disfigure them by tossing acid in their face on public street corners.

The Mexicans? Ah, This year’s hot minority du jour. The newly coined rapists and drug dealers. Listen up, Speedy Gonzalez, you ain’t coming here and taking away our precious lawn cutting and house painting jobs from us. We are going to the wall mart, buying ourselves the biggest one we can find, and shut you out. Oh. And if you brought your kids? Jeff Sessions says they have to go, pronto, because children are a threat to our national security. Just look at how they grow up. Have you not seen Salma Heyek or Sofia Vergara?

If The President of the United States is supposed to be our beacon of light; our shining example of how democracy in action works, just look at Trump’s incredible accomplishments in your good name.

He ran on a Mein Kampffortable racist platform that mirrored Hitler’s tactics: Spread the BIG LIE, blamed a minority for ALL of your problems, and while the president and his Goldmine Sachs cabinet plunders the land while destroying the earth, you are just John Houston in “The Treasure of Sierra Madre” giddy jiggy with delight because someone who surely most have inflicted great personal pain to you, is going to pay. Literally.

Like Hitler again he attacked the press to keep the Jews and blacks and MSNBC lesbians from attacking him.

Trump means it when he says he loves his illiterates, because you are all he’s got. You are the meek and you have helped him inherit the earth.

And congratulations on that.

Anyone who criticizes Trump, is criticizing you. So hate who he tells you to hate. Who Beitbart and Putin teach you to loathe. Who Rush Limbaugh and Fox News and The National Enquirer instruct you despise.

Because big city newspapers might as well be written in Hebrew. The Jews have all your money—except for all the money that is in the deep pockets of that Mexican kid who is working an extra shift at Wendy’s.

So far, Trump has been true to your American values. He stands up against big government cowboy style, spittin’ in the eye of the status quo establishment: those monsters who rescue you from natural disasters, sign your social security and unemployment checks and give you affordable healthcare.

So you maybe should join in the fight and not take anything from them. You wouldn’t want to come across like a needy poor (BLACK) person would you?

Standing Rock? He squashed the shit out that one. Jesus has nothing to do with their holy spirits. What matters is that we got the oil which is rightfully ours! Oh. Trump own 9% of that pipeline, IF you work on it, you’ll make minimum wages and maybe go home with frostbite.

Charlottesville? The hate groups got picked on and he stood up for you. Hence the lovely thank you note and fruit bowl from that nutty Imperial wizard wannabe and all around racist, David Duke. Hey you remember the Klan, don’t you Jeff? Oh. Sorry. I didn’t mean to interrupt you from your good, racist work.

Arpaio? Pardoned during the goddamn hurricane. But his thoughts and prayers were with you Texas? If Texas is going to be a lone star state, that star is going to be Trump who came down there with First Lady Bo Derek…but having completely forgotten to survey anything or have any contact with victims, therefore ruining the big time photo op, he and Bo had to go back all over again, to pose with the frankfurters. So brave. So special, And he’s going to give them a million dollars. From the rent that he has charged the government for rooms at Trump Tower and the use of his golf carts at his private clubs

The EPA? Science is a hoax just like, say, Modern Medicine. So maybe you should not to a hospital or get a flu shot if you need one because what do they know?

Every single cabinet member has been told to implode their departments. Because (A) it is what Putin specifically requested and (B) the more regulations you eliminate, even if it means exposing millions to previously banned chemicals that will give one and all the gift of the tumor, the more money that people like Trump and his way offspring, Connie, Sonny and Fredo and the Koch Brothers can make.

Coming soon: One more tip the scale, woman loathing, gay hating, abortion stopping Supreme Court Jester followed by a second feature: World War Three because hey, there is nothing America loves more than a wartime president. Taking out Nuke Korea? Hey, they’re yellow men. Like Mickey Rooney. What’s a few million innocent victims if you can wipe out an entire civilization that hates us?

Man, will that feel swell.

Best of all we won’t have to deal with those pesky North Koreans anymore, who take away all our precious take out delivery jobs and dominate all our strip mall nail salons.

We are Shamerica, damn it. And we stand behind our flag. That’s what it means to be a patriot today..