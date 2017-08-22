Shanghai Regulator Crashes Cryptocurrency Conference, Accuses Host of Illegally Selling Entropy

Dou Shicong

(Yicai Global) Aug. 22 -- Shanghai’s market regulator crashed a digital currency forum to conduct a surprise check, and accused the conference organizer of illegally selling the cryptocurrency Entropy (ETP).

Nearly 2,000 attended the event, which was hosted by a local software firm, the Market Supervision Bureau of Pudong New Area said yesterday. Entropy, which was modeled after bitcoin, was sold at the event. Regulatory officials ordered the organizer to stop the proceedings immediately.

The bureau did not mention the name of the company, but said that investigations were underway regarding its illegal conduct.

The digital asset’s developer is Shanghai Ruoling Software Technology Co., public information shows. Ruoling Software Technology said on its WeChat account yesterday that its blockchain project conforms to national laws and that Entropy has not been involved in money laundering, pyramid schemes or other illicit activities.