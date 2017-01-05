ENTERTAINMENT

Shannen Doherty Dancing Amid Radiation Treatments Is Positive Force To Behold

Keep it up, #cancerslayer.

Shannen Doherty isn’t letting radiation treatment for breast cancer sideline her.

On Wednesday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a video of herself dancing with the hashtag #cancerslayer.

“Radiation is tiring,” she wrote. “It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I’m still moving!!”

She also posed with the radiation machine she calls “Maggie.” In her caption, the actress expressed that she was grateful for the “life-saving treatment I’m receiving” in part from the machine, but is hopeful for a future where a cure for cancer is found.

Doherty, 45, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has undergone a mastectomy and been treated with chemotherapy. She has documented her battle extensively on social media.

