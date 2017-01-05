Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I'm still moving!! Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well. #cancerslayer @jammalibu @themamarosa

A video posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:14am PST