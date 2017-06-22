ENTERTAINMENT
Shannen Doherty Shows Off Her Growing Hair In This Sweet Photo

“I think my husband and I are morphing into each other," the actress wrote.

By Lauren Moraski

Shannen Doherty is getting back in the groove.

The actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, revealed in April that her cancer was in remission following a series of treatments. And now she’s showing off her growing hair on Instagram.

“I think my husband and I are morphing into each other… #twins #curlyhairdontcare,” Doherty, 46, wrote Wednesday, in a photo taken with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, in Tulum, Mexico.

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

She posted a couple of other sweet pics from the trip as well.

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

In April, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a touching Instagram post with a promising health update.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she wrote. “What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

Doherty, though, remained realistic about the next few years.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial,” she added. “Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

We are waiting right there with you, Shannen. 

