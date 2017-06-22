Shannen Doherty Shows Off Her Growing Hair In This Sweet Photo

Shannen Doherty is getting back in the groove.

The actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, revealed in April that her cancer was in remission following a series of treatments. And now she’s showing off her growing hair on Instagram.

“I think my husband and I are morphing into each other… #twins #curlyhairdontcare,” Doherty, 46, wrote Wednesday, in a photo taken with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, in Tulum, Mexico.

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

She posted a couple of other sweet pics from the trip as well.

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

In April, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a touching Instagram post with a promising health update.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she wrote. “What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

Doherty, though, remained realistic about the next few years.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial,” she added. “Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”