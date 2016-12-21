A big man with a huge personality is getting a massive tribute.
On Monday, The Los Angeles Lakers announced the Staples Center in Los Angeles will unveil a bronze statue of Shaquille O’Neal on March 24, 2017.
The 1,200 pound, nine-foot bronze statue of the NBA Hall of Fame member and former Los Angeles Laker will be suspended 10 feet above the ground the stadium’s Star Plaza, according to NBA.com.
O’Neal spent eight seasons with the Lakers, helping them earn three NBA championships.
O’Neal will join other sports legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wayne Gretzky, Chick Hearn, Oscar De La Hoya, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Jerry West, who also have statues at the stadium.
Also on HuffPost
The Morning Email helps you start your workday with everything you need to know: breaking news, entertainment and a dash of fun. Learn more