Share an excerpt Sunday: Coping by Sylvia Stein

Hello everyone this is Indie Author Sylvia Stein back with another excerpt of my latest work which is called Coping. I am planning on sharing the next 5 parts of this story with you in my upcoming posts. I also plan to bring back the author spotlights in mid July. I hope you all enjoy!

Coping Alice 30

Once Alice went out the door the flashbacks of the past began to overtake her. She began tearing up as she got into her car. It was a few years earlier and Alice thought she had found the love of her life. After all she had met Sebastian at college. They both attended The University of Texas at Brownsville. From the very start they both kept bumping into one another with the many classes they had together. It was clear that they both had an undeniable chemistry. Sebastian would always stare at Alice and she did the same with him. It was not too long after the school year started that they both began dating.

Sebastian asked Alice to be his girlfriend and after 2 years he proposed on Valentines day in front of her family and friends. Alice had been so busy with school and working part-time. They barely had anytime to be with each other. But he planned the proposal in secret. The engagement was a short one within a year they both married on a little church outside the city of Dallas Texas. The only people who attended this event were both of their own families and close friends. It was only about 100 guests.

Alice and Sebastian loved the intimacy of the ceremony.

This is just so perfect, whispered Alice.

Back in the present Alice could not control her tears.

How could I have been so blind?

I am such an idiot!

Stupid! Stupid!

As she scolded herself in the car outside the sky began to get cloudy and it began to rain. The downpour of it began to hit on her car windows. Alice pulled off to the side for a moment. She wanted to wait for the rain to calm a bit. As she heard the thundering she began to cry once again.

I can't believe I am still crying over him!

I don't know when this pain is going to stop!

Just then her phone began to ring.

Dammit it's work!

I am late!

Copyright 2017 by Sylvia Stein