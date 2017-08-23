Sharing Versus Owning? How Millennials are Driving the Sharing Economy

It’s easy to observe a shift in most business models in the 21st century. Modern companies are thriving as a result of the digital transformation and millennials (18-34-year olds) who look to share rather than own goods and services. James Dean, in an article written for The Times, described young people or millennial as ‘embracing a pared-down lifestyle and are happy to borrow rather than own everyday items, be they cars, pets or clothes’. Millennials would rather share than own goods and services. Companies like Netflix, Uber, AirBnB, Jettly, and Zipcar are redefining the idea of sharing and renting in videos, transportation and housing. Their business is based on the fact that, customers don’t need to own it, they just want to enjoy it.

The sharing business is still an evolving trend but with a great growth potential. Currently, in China, the sharing pie is in excess of $100 billion. The current economic crises and advent of digital revolution worldwide have propelled the sharing market to meet real-time needs. For example, when you rent a car, you don’t worry about issues like, maintenance, insurance, and mortgage, you pay only when you need the car. It’s a great way to save money and still enjoy all the fun.

A recent study with Susan Sheehan, a UC Berkeley researcher on Innovative Mobility revealed that over 50 percent either sold a car or didn’t buy one because car sharing was available. Close to 7,000 people participated in the study. For the millennials, owning a car is viewed wasteful.

Here are 5 reasons why millennials prefer to share things rather than own them:

1. Protecting the Environment

A recent survey conducted by one of the leading car sharing network, Zipcar, surveyed one thousand adults in order to understand the millennials attitudes towards car ownership. The study found that more than half of Millennials surveyed stated protecting the environment as one key reason for driving less.

For example, with sharing of cars, there will be fewer number of cars on the road and more parking lots. According to a study conducted by AlixPartners, ‘For every vehicle that is used in a car sharing fleet, automakers will lose 32 vehicle sales”. Except you are driving a Tesla, with more cars comes more pollution. Zipcar recently launched an electric vehicle pilot program with the introduction of Chevy Volts in Illinois. Zipcar claims to be ‘’transforming urban life’’ and ‘’make life more rewarding, sustainable and affordable.’’

2. Cheaper cost

In 2006, TIME did a feature on Zipcar, it was already the biggest car-sharing service then with 1,100 vehicles in its U.S. fleet, and roughly 50,000 members. Fast forward today, Zipcar now has over 673,000 members along with 8,900 vehicles. The statistics should give you an idea of the way millennials are shifting from the conventional idea of owning a car to sharing one.

One major reason is the financial implication of maintaining a car. An average U.S household spends over $4,000 annually on gassing up their cars, not to talk about other expenses like, depreciation, insurance, and maintenance. However, when you register with a car sharing service provider, you get access to a car when you need one without having to worry about fueling and insurance, you enjoy all the privileges of a car. This is one of the reasons why millennials prefer sharing to owning.

3. Broader experiences

The priority on experiences is what sets millennial apart from other generations. Millennials are full of energy, connected and highly educated. They are more focused on what they actually need, which is not ownership of a good, but just to enjoy it. They could buy their cloths but would rather share a party wear. That’s because they would not like to repeat party wears.

They would share or rent cars, jets, yachts than buy one. The experience of trying different ones is far more gratifying than just buying one.

4. More convenience

Sharing is virtually more convenient than owning one. You could share a movie instead of owning one and that way, you would be able to see so many at a fair price. Or maybe, you are off to a fancy party and you don’t have the cash to buy a designer dress, sharing provides you a better alternative. And when you share a car, you could get to places where you wanted with a more environmentally friendly option. You are not scared your car could breakdown and struggle with repair cost. A recent trend his sharing the cost of hiring private jet for a vacation or a business trip. And with companies like Uber, Airbnb, Jettly, Netflix, their websites are so easy to navigate and the response time is unbelievably fast.