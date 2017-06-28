If you’ve dreamt of vacationing in a Pinterest world, you should know Pinterest is all about Sharm el Sheikh.

This beach town on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula was the top trending destination on Pinterest between October and December last year, a spokeswoman told HuffPost. The site recently analyzed pin counts and words in captions to try to determine what sites are of apparent interest to travelers in 2017.

“Sharm,” as it’s often called, is a cluster of resorts popular for its immediate access to some of the world’s best diving and snorkeling. The area has more than 150 pool-studded hotels overlooking the dazzlingly blue Red Sea.

Slow Images via Getty Images Ras Um Sid beach in Sharm el Sheikh.

Anton Petrus via Getty Images A view from the sand.

brytta via Getty Images Bougainvilleas bloom along the Red Sea near Sharm el Sheikh.

majaiva via Getty Images A resort in Sharm el Sheikh.

brytta via Getty Images Naama Bay in Sharm el Sheikh.

brunette via Getty Images Tiran Island lies across the Straits of Tiran.

tomch via Getty Images A resort in Sharm el Sheikh.

Although the U.S. State Department discourages travel to many other parts of Egypt, it notes the Egyptian government maintains a strong security presence at major tourist sites and resort towns and allows its own diplomatic staff to visit Sharm.

If you go, know the State Dept. recommends flying straight into Sharm, as many areas of Egypt that lie beyond the resort are under travel warning. And prepare for a long journey: U.S. airlines don’t fly directly to Sharm, and most flight routes include stops in Frankfurt, Istanbul or Cairo on the way.

Lea Lee via Getty Images Jackson reef, Tiran.

Andrey Nekrasov via Getty Images A Coptic Orthodox church in Sharm el Sheikh.