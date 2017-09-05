Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy Cheated On Me With 6 Women

Well, this ought to give Sharon Osbourne something to discuss on “The Talk.”

Osbourne, 64, said recently that her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, has strayed with six women.

“Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook,” Osbourne told The Daily Telegraph in Saturday’s edition. “He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

The former Black Sabbath frontman, now 68, had a reported four-year affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, which Sharon learned about when she received an email from her husband that was intended for Pugh.

“When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn’t believe it,” she said in the Telegraph. “Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way.”

The couple split in May 2016 after 33 years of marriage, but by July of that year the “Crazy Train” singer said the relationship was “back on track.” The next month, Sharon Osbourne said on CBS’ “The Talk” that her husband had sought treatment for sex addiction.

The two renewed their vows earlier this year.

We figure at least one of them is entering their new phase with eyes wide open.