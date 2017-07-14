Sharon Stone, a true class act, won’t let an old scathing letter ruin her friendship with Madonna.

The Emmy Award-winning actress wrote a heartfelt note to the iconic pop star on Thursday in response to newly surfaced letters in which Madonna allegedly calls Stone and Whitney Houston “horribly mediocre” while expressing frustration over her own career.

“First, I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly,” Stone wrote to Madonna on Facebook.

“Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments… have felt as mediocre as you described,” she continued.

“We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become. I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys.”

In Madonna’s alleged letter, which was obtained by The Radar and will be auctioned off this month, the singer writes critically of Stone’s and Houston’s success in acting and music, comparing their work to her own “original and unique” talents.

The letter appears to be written some time after Madonna published her 1992 photography book, “Sex.”

“I have made so many people angry that I’m being punished and basically being made to be quiet and sit in a corner while other less interesting and exciting people are reaping the benefits of the road I’ve paid,” says a handwritten note addressed to “J.”

“It’s so unequivicably [sic] frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have,” the letter continues. “Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

Darlene Lutz, Madonna’s former art consultant, provided the letter to Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house. The private letter to “J” is a part of a large cache of personal items, including a private letter from the late rapper Tupac detailing their romance and breakup, which are being put up for auction on July 19.

Though Madonna had slammed Stone’s talents in the past, the actress chose to praise her friend’s “personal journey” instead of lashing out against the singer over old letters.