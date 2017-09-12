Sharyl Attkisson: Producer, Anchor, and Investigative Reporter

“The White House used to have multiple contacts with CBS every time I did a story that they worried could be damaging to their interests. They have an organized campaign to divide resources and fan out: one may call the bureau chief, one may contact a show anchor, one may call a corporate executive, one may call a colleague, etc. etc.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Sharyl: I’ve been a reporter, anchor and producer in local news, CNN, CBS, PBS and now host a weekly program called Full Measure of Sinclair Broadcasting, which feeds to 43 million ABC CBS NBC Fox Telemundo and CW households. My “speciality” if I have one is trying to report on underserved topics and angles that powerful interests don’t want heard.

Yitzi: How did you get involved in TV journalism?

Sharyl: Studied journalism in college at the University of Florida, a top journalism school. But I’m a logician at heart and like analyzing and comparing information, and solving puzzles.

Yitzi: Do you think the role of a news producer has changed over the past 30 years? How?

Sharyl: There are so many types of producers--it depends on which you mean (field, line, manager) and whether you’re talking local or national news. The role has of course evolved with technology and changing expectations.

Yitzi: What are you most proud of?

Sharyl: Not yielding to the special interest pressure to report matters a certain way that isn’t fact-based; not hesitating to follow the facts even when they go to places that powerful interests and even some managers don’t want them to go. Not being swayed by well organized astroturf efforts to try to discredit reporting that they see as negative to their paid interests.

Yitzi: What are the main sources that your news desk uses for daily news- is it wire services? is it press release services? Is it local journalists or affiliates?

Sharyl: I don’t have a news desk. My main sources are human sources I’ve developed over time. When I worked at CBS the primary sources that many seemed to rely on were the New York Times, the Washington Post, the government and press releases from corporations and other interests.

Yitzi: What are your 3 main criteria for what is considered newsworthy?

Sharyl: I don’t do “daily” news coverage. The three things that are likely to make me pursue a story as an investigative/original reporter are:

Is is an underreported topic or angle (that many aren’t covering or representing)? Is it a story or are they facts that powerful interests are trying to keep people from learning? Is it a story that sheds light on a bigger picture that is sometimes lost in reporting?

Yitzi: Are certain stories chosen because of their entertainment value/ shock value/ click count value/ viral potential value?

Sharyl: All the time (but not by me.)

Yitzi: Do you know of a producer colleague who was told by a superior they can’t cover a story because it shed a big advertiser in an unfavorable light?

Sharyl: Yes--not just producers but other reporters. However, this language isn’t typically used. There are other ways the language is couched.

Yitzi: Has any White House administration ever contacted you or a colleague to try to influence coverage- either to share a good story, or spin a bad one?

Sharyl: Yes, the White House used to have multiple contacts with CBS every time I did a story that they worried could be damaging to their interests. They have an organized campaign to divide resources and fan out: one may call the bureau chief, one may contact a show anchor, one may call a corporate executive, one may call a colleague, etc etc.

Yitzi: Do you know any colleagues who were offered money or other benefit from a PR firm if they would accept a story?

Sharyl: I don’t know if they have been. I will say that one political staffer once told me, in all seriousness, “I’ve been told you can’t be bought,” leading me to think that some reporters make deals or take quids pro quo. Some of this seems to be confirmed by emails revealed between journalists and campaign officials that showed unethical collusion during campaign 2016 and even earlier.

Yitzi: Is there any law that would prevent a news company from accepting money to mention a newsworthy story?

Sharyl: No. I think it happens all the time now.

Yitzi: If a producer knew a PR firm personally, do they have a slightly higher chance of getting coverage?

Sharyl: Yes.

Yitzi: What drives you?

Sharyl: Trying to expose facts and angles that I’ve seen interests try to discredit, controversialize and squelch, so that people have access to them. What they do at that point is up to them. I”m not trying to convince them, I just want facts to be available.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in journalism?

Sharyl: This is a difficult question -- we are in a tough period in journalism for those who simply want to seek and report facts. Today, it seems to me, if one of my stories happens to hit what people see as conservative interests (such as the Emmys I received for investigating the Bush administration’s TARP bait and switch or investigating Republican fundraising in Congress), my reporting is promoted as fair. But if one of my stories happens to hit what people see as liberal interests (such as the Emmy I received for investigating Fast and Furious, or the nomination for Benghazi), then the astroturf campaigns kick in to controversialize me and the reporting as “conservative.” A young reporter who doesn’t understand the smear industry and the muscle behind it wouldn’t survive this kind of campaign.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Sharyl: Lately? Robert DeNiro about the link between vaccines and autism that powerful interests are trying to controversialize and cover up… and Chuck Norris whose wife was seriously injured by gadolinium found in MRI dye.. Two favorites. Both wonderful men and super down to earth.

Yitzi: What was that like?

Sharyl: A high point. Not all famous people are that nice.