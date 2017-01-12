You Need To Hear The Song Shawn Mendes Wrote For His Friend's Wedding

WEDDINGS

01/12/2017 02:02 pm ET
Kelsey Borresen Relationships Editor, The Huffington Post

Shawn Mendes: wedding singer?

Over the weekend, the Canadian singer-songwriter behind songs like “Stitches” and “Treat You Better” serenaded his friends Matt and Catherine with a performance during the first dance at their wedding in Newport Beach, California. 

According to Billboard, Mendes wrote the lyrics to the song, called “Try My Best,” after reading a love letter the groom had given his bride. 

“Matt and I both wrote this for you, Catherine, so I hope you love it,” Mendes said before breaking into song.

Last year, we crowned Ed Sheeran the undisputed king of wedding songs after Spotify named his hit “Thinking Out Loud” the most popular first dance song. But Mr. Mendes might just be giving him a run for his money. 

Watch the swoon-worthy performance above. 

