Shep Smith Teases Trump For Saying He Doesn't Have Time To Watch TV

Fox News host Shepard Smith couldn’t resist pointing out the absurdity in President Donald Trump tweeting on Wednesday that he had very little time to watch TV.
Yet Trump had posted tweets about segments that aired on the network’s morning show, “Fox & Friends,” earlier that same day.
“You know, good for you,” Smith said of Trump. “We like the ratings. We like for people to watch. It makes us money. Yay! But come on!”
Reports about Trump’s TV viewing habits have been making headlines since he took office, but reached a fever pitch last month when he claimed not to watch MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” before tweeting sexist remarks about the program’s co-host, Mika Brzezinski, who had just criticized his administration.
