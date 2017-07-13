Shep Smith Teases Trump For Saying He Doesn't Have Time To Watch TV

Fox News host Shepard Smith couldn’t resist pointing out the absurdity in President Donald Trump tweeting on Wednesday that he had very little time to watch TV.

The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Yet Trump had posted tweets about segments that aired on the network’s morning show, “Fox & Friends,” earlier that same day.

“You know, good for you,” Smith said of Trump. “We like the ratings. We like for people to watch. It makes us money. Yay! But come on!”