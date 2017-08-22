No matter how memorable the eclipse was for you, odds are it was even more so for Fox News anchor Shepard Smith.

With just about everyone going big with live eclipse coverage, Smith decided to go even bigger, delivering a hilariously over-the-top performance that seemed to be at least in part a satire of how cable news covers these kinds of events.

The Washington Free Beacon put together a two-minute supercut of Smith’s animated performance, right down to his celebration of the end of the eclipse.

“Oh, my God, the sun is returning!” Smith cried out. “Jalapeña!”