Sheryl Crow's Sons Like To Rewrite Her Songs With Silly Kid Humor

Singer Sheryl Crow’s sons know her hits and have also taken the liberty to change up the words to them.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Crow said her sons, Wyatt and Levi, are “really into music” and taking piano lessons. When asked if they know mom’s songs, Crow mentioned the boys gave one of her hits, “All I Wanna Do,” a makeover.

“They write their own lyrics to my music,” she said. “It’s always potty stuff. Like, ‘All I wanna do is poop on you.’”

In addition to rewriting their mother’s songs and attending music lessons, the boys also like karaoke and Disney Channel’s “Phineas and Ferb.” Crow said Levi also just learned to ride a bike without training wheels.

Handout via Getty Images In 2012, Crow took her sons to Disney California Adventure. In April, she said adopting them was "the biggest everlasting event that has informed everything."

Crow adopted Wyatt in 2007 and Levi in 2010.

She also described herself as a “super geeky mom” who likes singing the pop music her kids enjoy in the car.