Watch The First Official Sneak Peek Of Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Series

NEW ORLEANS ― Spike Lee’s classic 1989 film “She’s Gotta Have It” is being adapted into a Netflix series, and the first official look at the show dropped this weekend at the Essence Festival.

The film followed a young black woman ― played by Tracy Camilla ― who is busy juggling life, school, friends and lovers in Brooklyn, New York. It instantly became a cult classic and grossed more than $7 million at the box office. Now, the film is now being transformed into a 10-episode series that follows the same story but has a new cast, including DeWanda Wise, Anthony Ramos, Cleo Anthony and Lyriq Bent.

“‘She’s Gotta Have It’ has a very special place in my heart,” Lee said about the film, according to Deadline. “We shot this film in 12 days [two six-day weeks], way back in the back back of the hot summer of 1985, for a mere total of $175,000.”

“We are getting an opportunity to revisit these memorable characters who will still be relevant and avant-garde three decades later,” he wrote.

Lee directed all 10 episodes; his wife, Tonya Lee Lewis, served as executive producer of the series. It is expected to be released on Netflix this Thanksgiving.