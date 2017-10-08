She's never coming out of here is she....

Receiving that call. That call that makes you drop everything. That makes your heart race, your voice quiver. That call you’ve been dreading, but deep down you knew would always come. Apart from it’s nothing like you imagined, it’s fast and slow, all at the same time. Your thoughts can’t match your actions and you’re spinning but going no-where fast.

Our call came in December 2016, from our 7 year old daughter who was staying at her great-nanas house for the weekend, she calmly called her daddy to ask when he’d be picking herself and her little sister up from nanas because nana had fallen and couldn’t get up “ Daddy you’re strong, you’ll be able to lift her” Apart from when we got there is was obvious that although she was conscious, she really shouldn’t be moved. As soon as we got that call early Sunday morning, we dropped everything, grabbed the nearest clothes and drove to help nan and to make sure our babies were OK. A drive that took 10 minutes felt like it took an eternity, spinning questions being left un-answered, at that point there was no emotion, we didn’t know what to expect but hoped for the best, we arrived, ran up the stairs and found nana on the floor and our 3 year old trying to shove biscuits in her ear! Nana was semi responsive, scared and confused, the left side of her face had dropped and it was hard to understand her. I cried, animistic and it hurt, I couldn’t breath. My husband grabbed the phone to call the ambulance, I snatched it off him and said I needed to do it , in my panic state I felt I had to be the one to help her, she was my nan and I had to be the one to call. It wasn’t vanity or any sort of need to be “the hero” I just needed to do something, something physical to try and help fix the person who always. without fail, had fixed me. I shouldn't have been the one to make the call in hindsight, I was emotional and scared, but none the less the call was made, immediate family made aware and within 30 minutes the house was full. Our worse fears slowly getting confirmed through a series of tests and then Nan was in the back of the ambulance, sirens sounding and lights flashing, to the hospital, to get fixed. Or that was what we hoped for.

Once in the hospital more family members arrived and we took it in turns to visit Nan, I will never forget standing next to my youngest brother and him saying “She’s not coming out of here, is she?” Things looked bleak, Nan had no idea what was happening, that she was still suffering the stroke that started all this, that it hadn’t finished with her yet, it had plans, it a sadistic son of a b*tch . She couldn’t feel that half of her face had dropped, she’s was in a dream like state, but all the while we were all fighting back the tears, trying to be strong and not let her know the true extent of what was happening. To cry in front of her felt selfish, attention seeking, we weren’t going through this, she was, this was hers and we had to... we had to be strong. My brother was right though, because although Nan fort, the Nan we knew and loved never did come out of that place. A new Nan did, and I’m ashamed to say that it took me a bit of time to come round to “new” Nan, for sometime after I felt in flight mode. I was still mourning the Nan that had always been my constant, my confider, my rock and my best friend, she was gone for now and I mourned her as much as if she had died. This “new” Nan wasn’t the one I wanted. That was selfish, I don’t have an excuse, there’s no manual on life, we learn on the hop. But there was one constant, she was alive, she was getting better every day, she was strong and slowly the Nan I had once known started to come back, not all of her, but that’s to be expected. I am so immensely proud of Nan and words will never come close to describing the love I feel for her. Little did we know that the strokes plan hadn’t finished playing out yet, it was playing the long game.

Let’s fast forward to almost a year later, Nan has battled hard to overcome so many obstacles and in many ways she’s more of less the Nan before she had the stroke, however over the last few months it’s apparent that somethings changed again, personality changes, memory loss, impaired emotional responses, issues solving problems, sleeping all the time....Nan is currently being tested to see what’s going on, I don’t think I will be an easy road for Nan or for any of those that love her and will being a fighter be enough this time? Life can be a dick!