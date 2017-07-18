She's Watching

Being a mom is an incredible responsibility. Being a mom of a daughter? Feels like the biggest responsibility of all.

And listen to me when I say I don't post my children on social media for a reason. But this? This story? Is important.

My daughter is everything I dream a girl can be-smart. Kind. Confident. Sassy. Independent. As much as she can be for being all of 3 years old. And most days I am super proud of the things I teach her. But today, as I stood in the mirror, staring at my perceived flaws, I caught a glimpse of her as she walked in. Her face, looked in awe, and said.." your duppa cute mama". I was feeling less than cute duppa (where are my polish loves who know what a fucking duppa is?!! Nostrovia to you ) status while standing there. In fact, I had shamefully been critiquing and picking apart my reflection for the better part of an hour.

And I turned to her and asked, " what makes momma cute, Amelia?" Her response? " you always use the best voices during story time and always hug me the tightest and you make really good macaroni and cheese, even when you're sad and can't eat it with me." Not one ounce of what she thinks makes her mama cute is reflected in the mirror we stood in front of. Not ONE BIT.

Why is this important? As a woman online, I strive to show women that the least important thing about them is their reflection. So at home, I need to remember to follow suit. I need her to grow up knowing she's cute because she always kisses her brother goodnight, never forgets to say I love you, belly laughs at goat videos and gives the biggest hugs of any 30 lb 3 year old alive.

It's easy to lose sight of your impact on another human. Near or far. Stranger on the internet, or tiny beautiful human who calls you mama.