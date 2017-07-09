Shhhh...Your Body is Talking

Do you hear it?

I imagine you’re thinking of a few words as you reflect on that statement. Your body IS talking to you, all the time, but so is your mind. You likely hear the chatter, your to-do list, your shoulda-woulda-coulda beens. The louder voice doesn’t win here, like in other aspects of your life. The wise thoughts and feelings come from being quiet, knowing what voice is talking, knowing how the say, “shut the hell up” and allow the wisdom from your body, your heart, your gut to shine through. THAT is what to listen to. Those words are your guide, your lighthouse.

As a Chiropractor and Healer, I’ve realized my niche: I talk to your body and it talks back. It gives me the roadmap, it shows me where emotions are stuck, it allows me to see and feel what your body needs. Sometimes I get chills down my spine or hot flashes, sometimes I feel sad, happy, sick, tired. Sometimes I get answers that you’re supposed to know, sometimes I get answers that you need to find out for yourself.

But do you realize that you can talk to your body, too?

Why do we think that we need some expert to translate what our own body is telling us? Why do we feel broken, as if our body failed us? Why do we have a tendency to blame others - our genetics, our stressful life, our lack of money, time and education. All of these are excuses, things that limit our potential (that thing out there that we are destined to be, do and have).

In this work, I’ve been called a Medical Medium, Medical Intuitive, Healer and probably alot of other names :) My mission is to find ways to take what I’ve done, what I’ve learned so that I can help people at a mass level, so that they start to trust that voice, that feeling, that nudge. Our physical health is directly tied to our emotional and mental health. Because a decision first starts with an intention (subconscious) we would be a fool not to believe that if we change our thoughts, so will our body. If we start to listen to the essence of who we are, the messages, the quiet, we will start to heal. We live in an info-loaded world, but we aren’t making smarter decisions. We are trusting everyone else, but ourselves. We are reading articles, buying products and listening to a whole bunch of experts when we are forgetting that the expert is within YOU.

In my 12 years of performing millions of adjustments, I ask questions but never “question” what I’m told. Trust what you hear and follow the advice. If you’re stuck, find someone who will help your body heal from the inside out (AKA Chiropractor!); someone who will help you gain trust that your mind and body will heal and you can decide that your life will be different. Forever.

Trust me. Trust you.