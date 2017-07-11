More details regarding Shia LaBeouf’s Saturday arrest for disorderly conduct are surfacing, and they’re disturbing.
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest to HuffPost. A statement said LaBeouf had been arrested after asking an officer and a bystander for cigarettes and getting “aggressive.”
TMZ reports surfaced body cam footage shows LaBeouf going on a violent rant against the police.
In one video, LaBeouf can be heard saying, “I’m a fucking American, I pay my taxes, get these shits off my fucking arms.” The actor also comments on a black officer’s race, saying, “You got a president that don’t give a shit about you. And you stuck in a police force that don’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a fuck? Who ask for cigarettes? I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb fuck. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch?”
The actor added that he had more “millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch.”
In another video on TMZ, LaBeouf threatens the police, saying, “If I had my gun I’ll blow your shit up.”
HuffPost has reached out to LaBeouf’s reps for comment.
