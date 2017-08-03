Shifting Tides: Feeling the Pull Towards Parenting My Dad

I don’t think anything could have prepared me for my mother’s death. While her passing wasn’t exactly a surprise - she stubbornly refused to take heart meds despite having a cardiovascular system more congested than the 405, 10 interchange in Los Angeles on a Friday afternoon - it was still a shock.

In the aftermath of her passing, however, I’m finding I’m equally unprepared for a relationship with my widower father.

While she was alive, my dad was the stage to my mom’s performance: the unremarkable, unseen platform upon which she could perform. She was the axis around which his life revolved. He was drawn to my mom in large part because of her ability to command the attention of everyone around her, enabling him to fade comfortably into the background. At times, my dad was nearly invisible, happy to linger in the wings. During the decade-plus time my mom was unwell, my dad was a faithful caretaker, never bemoaning the burden. Amazed and impressed by his humble contentment in the background, most people - including me - perceived my father to be a quiet tower of strength; reliable, strong, and steadfast.

Now, alone for the first time in nearly fifty years, my dad is untethered and uncertain like a teenager leaving the safety of his childhood home for college, full of both trepidation and anticipation for what’s coming next, and I hardly recognize the man I’ve known my father to be.

For starters, he’s far more conservative, politically, then I thought he was. My Libra father who served in the Peace Corps and who has been the ever-balanced voice of reason in every political discourse I ever overheard or engaged in personally in my family, is actually far right enough to be balancing on the edge of the scale. Tales of Donald Trump’s treatment of women - behavior my father would find deplorable and inexcusable from any other man - for instance, are waved off as an unfortunate character flaw, easily tolerated for the greater good. A civil and environmental engineer by profession, my dad considers most environmentalists to be whiny, undereducated hacks, wasting tax payers’ money and inhibiting those who can actually make progress with red tape and airy-fairy ideals. He now lives in Arizona, owns a handgun, and thinks the Women’s March was unchristian.

Previously, I’d never experienced my dad to be particularly impatient or irritable with my kids as a grandparent. But without my mom around to set the playful, anything-goes tone reserved for grandparents, my dad can be completely intolerant of the slightest mischief, at times scolding my kids with a exaggerated authority and a stormy, morally superior timbre. During our most recent visit, when my six-year-old stole away with his fifth brownie after I’d forbidden it, my dad verbally attacked and shamed him for disobeying me, saying, "that really made me think less of you”.

Never one to waste words, my dad has a lot to say now that my talkative mom isn’t dominating the air time. He doesn’t ask many questions, preferring to communicate via vibrant, repetitive story telling: Stories about the Peace Corps, stories about my mom, stories about my childhood, stories about his childhood, his college days, his career, his travels…one after another, and then two, three, or four times more for good measure. Moreover, he expects a captive audience and becomes prickly and offended if he’s interrupted.

When I was a kid growing up, my dad was fiercely private, frowning disapprovingly if anyone dared to ask too personal a question. Now, he overshares, which is as surprising as it is uncomfortable. I know more about my dad’s sex life than I’d like to; sex before his marriage, sex during his marriage, his preoccupation with not having sex since she died, and his near-constant fixation with finding female companionship.

While my dad’s life revolved around the axis of my mother, so too did his identity. The placid, self-controlled image my dad presented to me and the world around him concealed a bubbling stew pot of impulses, desires, and opinions I never knew were there. Now, with my mom gone, the stew is spilling over, wild and messy, unveiling a very different person from the man I thought my father was.

Even still, the biggest surprise for me isn’t my father’s politics or that he’s a chatterbox or a randy septuagenarian. The biggest surprise is that he seems totally bewildered and unprepared to deal with his own identity. Instead of being liberated to show off his true colors, he seems rattled and lost. The reliable “tower of strength” that was my father - my daddy, my parent - is now adrift like a wayward child, needy and vulnerable.

This is a significant change; a shift in the tides. Slowly and gently, the currents are pulling my dad out to the sea of old age and edging me closer to the shore of parenting my own father. I feel as though I’m being beckoned towards a more advanced level of womanhood and it’s an invitation I’m reluctant to accept.

For one thing, my dad does not perceive himself to need anyone’s help; least of all, mine. Although he is complimentary of me now that I’m an adult and expresses pride in my accomplishments, I have long suspected my dad still sees me as a combative, impertinent teenager with far more to learn than I have to offer. Answering the call to take care of my dad requires me to believe in my own competency, privately and discreetly, even if he never does.

Furthermore, when my dad mercilessly chastised my six year old son that day, my own old wounds ached and groaned like phantom limbs on a rainy day. I’ve been on the receiving end of my dad’s condemning stare and been rebuked with the same superior tone. Just as when I was a child, my dad still has the power to make me feel like a despicable, worthless human being; low-rent, morally depraved junk. It’s a feeling I’ve battled against my whole life and I have to forgive my dad for it in order to truly love and care for him.

Answering the call to mature as a daughter feels tall order and yet even as I consider whether or not I can submit to the shifting tides, I am already drifting closer to the shore. Without any effort on my part, my perspective on my dad is beginning to change.

Recently, my dad told my kids a story from my childhood that I’d never heard before:

When I was a very young child, my dad would sometimes work late and not return home until after I’d been put to bed. “I would walk into your mother’s room,” he said to my kids, ”and lean way over, into her crib to give her a kiss goodnight. And your mommy would say to me, ‘Better one’. So I would lean in and give her a better kiss. And she’d say, ‘Better one’. So finally I would pick her up, give her a big, long hug, kiss her on the cheek, and tuck her back into her bed. And she’d smile and say, ‘Goodnight, Daddy.’”

He laughed to tell the story, but beneath my dad’s laughter I heard resentment. His baby girl had criticized his affectionate gestures, judging them to be half-assed, perfunctory bedtime kisses, and he felt humiliated, rejected, and angry. I recognized his pain like a mirror image of my own and I felt compassion for him. He too has felt condemned by me and has been left wanting.

Hearing that story, I realized for the first time that I’m not the only one who has been hurt in our relationship. Our unmet needs are mutual. While it’s not much to look at, maybe this place where our mutual pain and unmet needs meet is our common ground; the cornerstone upon which we can build something new.