Shikana Law and Western Investors Race to Match China in Africa

Africa had become the world’s major strategic competitive frontier. China has turned a lot of heads by leading the way, outmaneuvering and out investing economic the UK, EU and the Unite States. As Western investors wake up to find they are chasing a new leader and missing out on opportunity.

Arguably, this turn of events can be traced to Western complacency. Countries such as the US have kept to traditional markets and sometimes taken developing markets for granted. As these emerging markets look to expand their economies, they’re welcoming investments from willing partners such as China.

This allows China to find new sources for the natural resources they so desperately need to fuel their historic growth. Greater investment comes with greater influence around the globe, and that has many Western leaders nervous.

There are more than 1 billion people in Africa and that number could double in 50 years. While it’s true many are still living in substandard conditions, Chinese investment is slowly changing that. If Western countries don’t start to match these investments, they could find themselves on the outside looking in.

China’s Investments Top $1 Trillion USD

The idea that the top foreign engine for capital in developing markets in Africa and Latin America should be China would have been unthinkable a generation ago. Chinese investment in Sub-Saharan Africa exceeds USD $1 Trillion, greatly outpacing US and other foreign direct investment in Africa.

According to Amne Suedi, principal of Tanzania’s Shikana Law Group, Chinese influence is everywhere on the African continent. This includes mining interests, as well as infrastructure projects. These are helping Africa to modernize.

A Troubled Past Complicates a Better Future

It helps that China doesn’t have to worry about the baggage of a colonial past, but Western indifference has been the bigger culprit. Western and African’s alike can cite a long list of complaints and discouraging setbacks in the long painful transition away from colonial influence. There are many logistical problems when it comes to doing business in Africa and this has caused Western investors to look elsewhere.

Accessing Untapped Resources

African countries may offer logistical challenges to investors, but there’s a huge upside – these countries have a wealth of untapped resources. Shikana says its clients are especially focused on natural resources and real estate but that they see rapid growth and large investment in everything from high tech and energy to banking and finance, telecom, tourism and gaming. Across Africa, consumer markets are maturing and expanding rapidly.

Africa is rapid real GDP growth, topping 5% in many areas year after year. This makes the region among the largest block of fast growth economies in the world.

Advantages to Early Entrants

With such rapid growth, it’s important for foreign investors to enter the markets and gain access to key resources before competitors do. Here too, Western investors lag the Chinese. This is largely due to traditionally negative views on African economic potential.

According to Suedi, by investing in newly emerging markets Chinese investors believe they’ll have the chance to shape them in their favor. They take a long-term view of these investments and are willing to work hard to make relationships work. Western investors should adopt this same strategy. Investment in Africa will pay off for both the countries but building expertise in the new markets can take time.

African Countries Educated and Sophisticated

Education levels are improving across Africa and in many places, are closing the technology and productivity gaps with other parts of the world. Africa is quickly growing a sophisticated, knowledge-based economy. Tech-savvy firms, especially in countries including as South Africa, can be an important resource for Western investors at a fraction of the cost of similar employees in the Western world and can be a resource to better serve local markets.

The traditional Western belief that African countries such as Ethiopia are unstable and therefore risky investments no longer applies. This country, as well as many other African nations, has experienced consistent and significant growth in recent years.

The Nigerian Example

By 2050 Nigeria is expected to have a larger population than the United States. Nigeria has significant natural resources and the potential to become a future African powerhouse. A failure to invest in such a market would be a costly error.

Shikana Law Group warns that the problem is red tape in a country like Nigeria and can be difficult to navigate alone. That’s why the use of local experts on the ground is a good idea. By partnering with local partners such as Shikana, Western firms can easily navigate regulatory hurdles and local customs.

African Markets Growth Potential

If Western nations don’t use local partners to continue to expand their markets in Africa, they will soon run out of growth opportunities. North America and Europe are mature markets with little opportunity for growth. There are some opportunities for expansion in Asia and Latin America, but the real promise is in Africa. The African continent is catching up with the world at a rapid pace.

Global Economic Integration Vs Protectionism

Hiding behind protectionist policies is short sited at best. It may actually harm western economies in the long run. The global economy has made nation states interdependent. There is no going back to the protectionist policies of the past.

The future will see more integration and economic cooperation between nations. The inward focus that some western nations have started to explore is not the right way forward. The best approach is to invest in emerging markets such as Africa and help them to modernize.

African Regulatory Red Tape Still Stumbling Blocks

The outlook for African investment isn’t completely positive. Regulatory hurdles continue to be a problem for all investors. As noted above, these can be overcome by using local firms as intermediaries. This would allow western investors to navigate past the mistrust of the colonial past.

Such difficulties are the reason why some Western investors have avoided African Investment or even reduced it. Investment by the US for example, shrunk more than 5% in 2016. In contrast, Chinese investment almost doubled in the same period.