Shining a Green light on Sustainability in Cities

As urbanisation continues to grow and the resultant use of resources in cities continues to climb, the responsibility for sustainability is going to increasingly fall on the cities themselves. And the emphasis is going to have to include both the “liveability” factor, as well as the drain on resources.

In tune with the Sustainable Development Goals set up following the Paris summit on Climate Change in 2015, Health and Well-Being come in at number three on the list of goals. Sustainable cities and communities come in at number 11, and even that goal stresses the need for safe, accessible “green and public places”.

Living greenery in “green” cities is emerging as a possible answer, especially as it can contribute both to lessening demand on resources as well as to improving the health and well-being of the increasing number of people living in them.

The need for green

The need for green in the cities has featured strongly in calls for an improved lifestyle for residents, and for the city itself. Dutch studies have shown that those living within 1km of a green space have improved levels of physical and mental health. They are also less likely to suffer from 15 different diseases, including heart disease, asthma, diabetes and depression.

Huge demands on small areas

Cities currently only take up about two percent of the Earth’s surface, and already consume about 75% of the planet’s resources. With the rate of urbanisation still increasing, this can only get worse.

By 2050, cities are expected to house close on 70% of the world population according to United Nation’s predictions. This percentage will have more than doubled since 1950, when only 1 in 3 people lived in urban areas.

This puts extra pressure on cities, and it calls for more focus on their sustainability than ever before. The move to green cities is underway, but all cities, including those in Australia, need to get on the bandwagon, and that wagon needs to be a fast one.

Going green takes time

Going green certainly doesn’t happen overnight. Take it from Singapore, the city now seen as a world leader in sustainability. The first sign of its intention was the Singapore Green Plan, way back in 1992, with a second plan 10 years later. The Sustainable Singapore Blueprint was finally launched in 2009.

The SSB set Singapore the mammoth task of trying to achieve both economic growth and a good living environment. In so doing, it called for the combination of two goals that had long been considered difficult, if not impossible, to accomplish alongside each other.

Included in the blueprint was provision for “green and blue spaces”. From the “good living environment” perspective, this was to take into account greenery and green spaces, as well as cleaning up and opening bodies of water for recreational purposes. The goal was to see 10% of Singapore’s land area become green space, and five percent of that was to take the form of nature reserves.

Reaching the goals

A quarter of a century after Singapore took its first steps towards sustainability, cities around the world are viewing the island city-state with new eyes, and many of those eyes are a shade of green. Singapore, which once projected an image of slums, pollution and squatter housing, is now ranked highest on the Siemens Green City index for Asia, and regarded as a model for sustainable cities.

Other cities around the world are doing their best to follow Singapore’s lead in a multi-faceted approach which includes energy-saving, less emissions, better waste control, good water management, more transport options, and improved public health.

Creating and using green spaces:

Parks:

Architect Frederic Law Olmstead quite rightly said, many years ago, when talking about New York’s Central Park, that parks are the “lungs of the city”. They also provide a buffer zone in the case of flooding. Parks also give residents space to relax and get closer to nature, and provide venues for festivals, fun and recreation, which will help counteract the effects of stressful city living.

Green Buildings:

One way to construct a so-called green building, is to make a show of using the right materials, and meeting local building requirements. It could bring about reduced energy consumption and have less impact on the environment. It could also have less effect on the heat island phenomenon, which occurs when materials like glass, cement and bitumen retain heat and raise the temperature of the building, and the city itself. The problem is that although it might be a green building in functionality, it could also be ugly. This will do nothing to boost the liveability for the people in it.

Living solutions:

On the other hand, developers can go truly green and use living greenery. Greenery can be used effectively to meet most of the sustainability requirements, and at the same time contribute greatly to the aesthetics of the city and the health and well-being of those who live or work there.

Green walls, gardens and roofs all contribute to cooling the building. It reduces the heat island effect, as well as the need for air conditioning. This, in turn, reduces emissions as well as energy consumption.