'Shining Star' Freida Pinto Honored at the Maui Film Festival

On June 22 at the 2017 Maui Film Festival, Indian beauty Freida Pinto was recognized for her international film work, starting with her groundbreaking debut in Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle’s Academy Award®-winning Best Picture.

The Shining Star Award “honors a film artist who dares to dream big dreams and delivers brilliantly charismatic and revelatory performances every time that opportunity knocks.” Previous recipients of the Shining Star Award include Adam Driver, Zac Efron, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emma Roberts and Olivia Wilde.

“After scanning the constellation of cinema stardom for a film artist who has already and deservedly enjoyed great success, and yet is still in the ascendancy of her career,” Festival director Barry Rivers, “we are so very excited to honor Freida Pinto, whose exceptional passion and drive continue to soar.”

In just nine short years, Pinto has amassed an impressive filmography, including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Trisha, Miral, and You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger. Her upcoming projects include the 2018 remake of The Jungle Book, and (just announced!) the next season of Hulu’s original series “The Path.”

Pinto uses her international status to advocate for the rights young women around the world through the organization Girl Effect.

Following the award presentation, Pinto sat down for a sparkling conversation with Rick Chatenever of The Maui News, where she discussed being discovered in India by Danny Boyle, finding characters that are more than one-dimensional, and her eclectic career choices.

The 18th Annual Maui Film Festival, held in Wailea and Kahului, was packed with life-affirming films and fabulous events highlighting the culture, food, and beauty of Maui. This included award ceremonies honoring actors for outstanding achievements, more than 30 film screenings, and events offering a relaxing and enjoyable opportunity for festival goers to appreciate cinema in an unparalleled atmosphere. Learn more.

More videos!

Freida Pinto on Receiving the Shining Star Award:

Freida Pinto on Her Upcoming Projects:

Freida Pinto on Her Experience at the Maui Film Festival: