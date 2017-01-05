QUEER VOICES

Shirley Caesar Defends Kim Burrell's Homophobic Rant

She also suggested that pastors should take congregants phones before service.

01/05/2017 12:22 pm ET
Taryn Finley Black Voices Associate Editor, The Huffington Post
Pastor Shirley Caesar suggested that Kim Burrell should've spoken out sooner.

Pastor Shirley Caesar, coming straight off of her “green, beans, potatoes” fame, has put her foot in her mouth.

The gospel icon has come to Kim Burrell’s defense after a video of the singer giving a sermon about a “perverted homosexual spiritprompted backlash. During her guest sermon at First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Maryland, Caesar suggested that Burrell should’ve stated her opinion about homosexuality sooner.  

“[Kim Burrell] should’ve said something four years ago when our president made that stuff alright,” she said in a video posted on Twitter.

Caesar, who preaches at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith in Raleigh, also urged pastors to collect their congregation’s phones at the door in case they have a message that they don’t want to leave the church. Though Caesar doesn’t directly reference Burrell, she also said during the sermon that she’s learned to “process before I speak... because once it’s out there it’s gone.”

Since Burrell’s comments went viral, celebs have spoken out against her sermon, her scheduled performance to promote the “Hidden Figures” soundtrack on “The Ellen Show” was pulled and her radio show on KTSU has been canceled

