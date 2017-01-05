Shirley Caesar Defends Kim Burrell's Homophobic Rant

Getty Images/HuffPost Pastor Shirley Caesar suggested that Kim Burrell should've spoken out sooner.

Pastor Shirley Caesar, coming straight off of her “green, beans, potatoes” fame, has put her foot in her mouth.

The gospel icon has come to Kim Burrell’s defense after a video of the singer giving a sermon about a “perverted homosexual spirit” prompted backlash. During her guest sermon at First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Maryland, Caesar suggested that Burrell should’ve stated her opinion about homosexuality sooner.

“[Kim Burrell] should’ve said something four years ago when our president made that stuff alright,” she said in a video posted on Twitter.

@_JustDenver @Fofo_Duba this is the full segment between songs she sang and I had friends there who were offended and uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/hwK9X4bpXP — J-Sun (@SUN_Of_Uhhh) January 5, 2017

Caesar, who preaches at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith in Raleigh, also urged pastors to collect their congregation’s phones at the door in case they have a message that they don’t want to leave the church. Though Caesar doesn’t directly reference Burrell, she also said during the sermon that she’s learned to “process before I speak... because once it’s out there it’s gone.”