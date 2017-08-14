Shonda Rhimes, the creator of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Netflix, the streaming service announced on Sunday.

The award-winning writer and producer will soon move her production company ShondaLand from Disney-ABC studios to Netflix. Although Rhimes plans to continue to be involved with the current projects on air and in development with ABC, she will now create new projects solely for the streaming service.

“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best ... We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

Rhimes said she was looking for an opportunity to “build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach.”

“The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities,” she added.

Rhimes’ shows for ABC have generated over $2 billion in revenue, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal, which broke the news, also estimated that Rhimes’ new production deal would earn her more than $10 million per year.