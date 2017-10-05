I’m not going to lie. That shit had me shook!

I was in complete and utter shock. It felt like I was in a surreal reality that only consisted of her death. I was not equipped to accept the fact that she was gone. Forever.

Upon being released from rehab, I kept falling off of the wagon. Time and time again, my willpower failed me. I was still in a state of denial. In my mind, I wasn't an alcoholic, I just needed to master the art of moderate drinking. On the other hand, she was fully aware of her disease. She accepted being an alcoholic and that the first drink was just not an option for her. Every AA meeting she attended, and every morning she called her sponsor promptly at 6:00 AM. When I would stray, she threw away liquor bottles, got me to meetings, took me to the ER, and held my hand through the horrific withdrawal spells that would plague my body after binge drinking. In other words, she was my best friend in recovery. To her, my sobriety was just as important as her own.

She accomplished 8 full months of sobriety.

In our world this is a huge deal. After celebrating, all was well in her world…..or so it seemed. A random night in September, she called me in a blackout during a drunken stupor. My disappointment showed in my voice as she slurred her whereabouts to me. With the help of her close family, we managed to get her to a safe place. However, we were all unsure as to what triggered the first drink. After avoiding her first few phone calls, I finally spoke to her and asked her what her deal was. She explained to me that she was just tired, depressed, and desired to drink again. Her AA meeting attendance had ceased, and her sponsor was non existent at this point. After much coaxing, I persuaded her to attend a meeting that coming Wednesday night. Afterwards, I promised her that we would go grab a bite to eat, my treat. Needless to say, Wednesday came and went. I called, I texted, I prayed, to no avail. Thursday I received a call. The caller informed me that my best friend in recovery had swallowed a bottle of pills chased down by a half pint of vodka.

This was one big huge joke.

NO! I had just spoken with her. We were going to a MEETING! My world shifted from that day forward. The current mindset that I had adapted regarding addiction changed. Dealing with a loved one who is taken away by suicide sends you through hundreds of various emotions at once. Some you can’t comprehend, others you run from. In my situation, I found that time was the best healer. She wanted me to be successful in recovery, and that is what I have set out to do. It still stings at times, but I get joy knowing that she would be pleased with the progress that I have made thus far. For those who have come in contact with a similar experience, here are a few things that I did to help me cope.

1. I had to stop blaming myself. Was there something that I could have done? Were there any signals that were clearly there and I just failed to recognize them? The truth is, there was nothing that I could have done. The decision was not mine. I had to accept that.

2. I had to banish the word WHY from my vocabulary. We’ll never know her reasoning or the thoughts that were influencing her mind. Going into complete insanity trying to rake my brain to figure it out was a lost situation.

3. I had to stop trying to figure out what happened to her after the act was committed. That wasn't my place. I understand that our minds can get intertwined wondering about the afterlife; however, there are no definite answers. My mind being an over analytical machine, at first, this was hard for me. I had to eventually submit to the fact that she was part of a process that I was unaware of and was not meant to know.

Lastly, I began to rejoice her life, her spirit, and her heart. She wouldn't have wanted me to mourn her for long. Although I encountered many roadblocks along the way, I’ve set out to be successful in my recover as she would have desired. Thanks “Fruity” :-)