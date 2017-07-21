Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars

On this day 48 years ago, the first man walked on the moon. Astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped outside his rocket ship onto the lunar surface as people around the globe sat and watched their televisions in awe.

How could a human travel so far and do something so impossible?

As he walked across the moon Neil Armstrong said his famous line, “That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

And they said it couldn't be done.

Most of us are not astronauts speeding into the atmosphere for the first time. However we do have journeys we are holding off on because we think it's too scary or risky. We can't see the destination clearly so we stand still. But we must have vision.

As self-help author Shiv Khera said, "Have a vision. It is the ability to see the invisible. If you can see the invisible, you can achieve the impossible."

Dream big. Take action. Crush fear. Believe in yourself.

As Norman Vincent Peale, author of The Power of Positive Thinking, once said, "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars."