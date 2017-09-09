Shop It, the Stealth Note Taking App, is a Hit with Mystery Shoppers

Tarushi Technologies sharing it’s success story of the world’s first and unique secret note taking app, Shop It. Shop It is a stealth note taking app created by ‘Saketh Ashvapuram’, and is specially intended to help mystery shoppers take notes, photos and videos without the intrusion of onlookers.

Tarushi Technologies

Nobody ought to watch while you take down important notes while outdoors or on a secret visit. As an inconspicuous note taking mobile app, Shop It gets everything done on the fly with the exact time stamped on notes. Shop It has been approved by over 1,000 mystery shoppers as the best app for covert work. 'Shop IT - Stealth Notes for Mystery Shoppers' is designed for mystery shoppers and is also good for use in daily life and at work. The app can incorporate photos, videos, voice notes, time stamps, and location as well, and the user can instantly transform the notes screen into a diversion screen with just a snap. The user can also utilize a hidden camera to take photos or videos without being noticed.

“10 out of 10 individuals who utilized 'Shop it' say that it is the best application ever they have used to take notes stealthily, sort out them and share for future use,” says App Developer ‘Saketh Ashvapuram’.

app developer - Saketh Ashvapuram

Mystery shoppers have given Shop It their stamp of approval with high ratings coming in from various countries. The app has received #1 rank in Cyprus and #5 and #6 ranks in Egypt and Sweden respectively. Other high ranking countries include New Zealand (Rank #10), India (Rank #11), Canada (Rank #27), UK (Rank #31) and United States (Rank #39).