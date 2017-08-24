Shopping Psych 101 – Chatbots Are the Future of “M-Commerce”

We are heading into the age of mobile commerce -- what insiders refer to as “M-commerce.”

Brick and Mortar stores are closing at a rapid rate and e-commerce continues to grow, with 2017 projections at 8-12%. So the question becomes not whether shoppers will buy online, but rather, what are the key digital channels that a healthy brand must maintain?

Increasingly, that answer is: mobile. Mobile commerce is expected to grow by 384% over the next five years to reach more than $6 trillion. It is quickly proving to be a critical component of a strong overall sales strategy, and one that signals the brand’s resilience heading into the future.

But where will this mobile commerce happen? Not in apps. Most Americans download fewer than one app a month, so the chance of it being your brand’s app is slim to none. It also won’t be in mobile browsers, which were designed for big desktops and then retrofitted for tiny screens as smartphones proliferated. Websites were never designed for mobile behavior and thus offer a sub-par mobile experience characterized by squinting as you scroll through the same set of tiny product images that everyone sees--that is, if you ever make it to a brand’s mobile site (as there’s no built-in discovery mechanism). This has resulted in serious conversion issues, costing brands billions.

Enter Bots. A quick review of some of the best-known tenets of shopping psychology shows how bots have been uniquely designed to tap into the impulses that lead to purchases, and represent the future of mobile shopping.

People Crave Customized Experiences. As humans, we crave customization on a psychological level. We want to be assured that we aren’t just getting what everyone else is getting - especially when we’re paying good money for it. Getting something that is tailored to your individual interests and needs gives the brain a feeling of power and control that has a surprisingly intense positive impact on the psyche. While it’s notoriously difficult to differentiate your offering in a crowded marketplace, customization does just that: A survey of more than 1,000 online shoppers conducted by Bain & Co. found that more than a quarter of shoppers, 25-30 percent, are intrigued by online customization options. Chatbots are one-to-one, personalized experiences that are tailored to each customer. A website looks the same, no matter who is looking at it; a Chatbot, by contrast, is programmed to respond and adapt to user inputs and provide functionality accordingly. The Jemma Wynne jewelry bot, for example, uses Virtual Try-On and personal styling to choose jewelry each user will most like. Not only do these experiences convert better, but people are willing to pay more for a customized product. Simplify the Search. According to a study from the University of Texas, people also prefer personalized experiences because they prevent excess information from overwhelming a search for relevant products. How many times have you Googled a product category, only to be overwhelmed by dozens, if not hundreds, of options that all seem the same. Using robust recommendation algorithms, quizzes, and machine learning, Chatbots can pare down product selections to the best few for every individual. The products that are then presented are most likely to be relevant to the buyer’s needs and interests. First-Name Basis. There’s nothing quite like hearing your own name. Numerous studies show that hearing your name triggers greater brain activation. So what better way to begin a mobile shopping experience than when a Chatbot says, “Welcome YOU,” using your name? Try it out to see how direct and unique it is. This may sound fluffy, but it’s these fluffy feelings which form the basis for that holiest grail of branding: loyalty. A personal greeting forms the basis of a personal relationship between brand and Chatbot that increases loyalty and re-engagement. Novelty. People are naturally attracted to novelty. Neurologically, it’s been demonstrated that exposure to something new and unfamiliar increases the release of dopamine in the brain. Chatbots represent an entirely new paradigm for shopping on phones, making them a high-impact tool for sparking a customer’s interest. Think about it: the only innovation that mobile commerce has offered over the last decade have been apps. Mobile websites are simply desktop sites shrunken down, resulting in low conversion. Apps typically function well as long as you actually download them... which people are not doing anymore. Chatbots are the first sustainable, frictionless innovation in the mobile commerce space, where it has been desperately overdue. Impulse Buying on Steriods. Much of e-commerce is driven by impulse buys. Marketing Researchers have highlighted five factors that drive an impulse buy:

Overwhelming attraction to product;

Intense desire to buy product immediately;

Ignoring potential negative consequences of the purchase;

Feeling of excitement stemming from the purchase;

Conflicting feelings of indulgence and self-control.

The most important word in the “Buy Now” method is “NOW,” and Chatbots are positioned as the most seamless channel for buying things. They live on your phone, inside your messaging app, where the average person spends most phone time anyway (so, no accessibility friction). They include one-click purchasing, as Facebook continues to roll out that functionality with its Payments beta program, whereby it will store your payment info for use cross-bots (so, buying is as easy as pressing a button, a la Apple Pay); and when done well, they get you to products you’ll love as efficiently as possible (see number 2 above). The result is an experience optimized for capitalizing on impulse buying.