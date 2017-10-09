Should Forgiving America’s Unpaid Medical Debt be in Black and White, or Living Color?

What I am addressing here is the optimum way to film and picture the work we are doing at RIP Medical Debt as we raise money, locate America’s unpaid medical debt, purchase it (for pennies on the dollar), and then abolish it.

Along the way since our being incorporated as a 501(C)(3) charity on July 25, 2014, RIP has attracted – and often employed – two videographers to fill our need to chronicle and make public our work. The lensmen couldn’t be more different, or more talented.

Each saw us “their” way.

I am speaking of Patrick de Warren of the Collective Dreams Project and Bob Parks, video producer and blogger at Black and Blonde Media (B&B). One is unequivocally right-of-center. The other is a polar opposite.

RIP, as to be expected of a social nonprofit, chooses to be politically agnostic (whatever the individual views of its founders and staff might be). We just want to see the right (left?) thing is done and are happy to work with professionals of any size, shape, color or political leaning if they can effectively get our story out to people who need our help or want to support our work.

How did the connections come about?

In the case of the B&B team (Bob Parks and wife Laura Erickson), there was a particular need.

In late 2015, I wanted to search out photographers who might be available and interested in RIP’s mission. We were becoming aware of the tremendous personal medical debt owed by veterans (hard to believe? Please read my blog on that subject), and being a former Navy Journalist myself, I wanted to record our work from a service member point of view.

In October of that year, I went to RallyPoint (in the FB vein, but for Military) and reached out to a number of military journalists and photographers, finally connecting with Bob. He liked what he heard, and by the end of that month he had already seen to it that RIP’s CEO, Craig Antico, and I were on talk shows where he had connections.

By the end of November 2015 he and Laura produced a YouTube piece on RIP which referenced the need to abolish veteran medical debt and added B&B’s assessment of RIP in his blog…”A Nonprofit That Actually Completes the Mission.” Not a man to mince words.

In June 2016, B&B produced a video-centric YouTube teaser “Thank You For Your Service” juxtaposing John Oliver’s use of RIP to forgive almost $15M in medical debt to a reminder that veterans could use that same help. It was/is powerful.

B&B’s most recent contribution was in covering RIP’s second mini-summit in NYC on June 22 this year featuring the university team of MIT, University of Chicago, UCLA and UC/Berkeley and the economic impact study they will be doing to determine the effects of forgiving personal medical debt.

Here is Bob’s video capture of the gathering, along with a special interview with veterans attending to get their take on the importance of RIP’s role for service members and veterans.

Looking through another lens…

The RIP story could only be told in black and white to get across its true impact, if you are to believe the lens of cinematographer/artist Patrick de Warren. Just how did he land in RIP’s and my world?

Once again, Social Media – in this case LinkedIn – proves its importance.

Noticing a remark of mine at that site in June 2014, Patrick sent me a polite thank you and we exchanged notes. We connected again at a Bernie Sanders rally which I was covering for my LinkedIn Pulse blog in April 2016 (he actually recognized me in a crowd from my LinkedIn photograph – make sure to keep yours up to date!).

Wherever Patrick aims his camera at – even when he was making a name for himself as a respected NYC/Paris fashion photographer – he commits to exploring his subject in depth. That he is making this investment in time and energy in a subject of America’s tragedy of unpayable personal medical debt, a problem almost nonexistent in his native France, is a tribute to its importance he sees that it has to his adopted country. And, I suggest, to our better understanding of that subject.

Patrick filmed the very first of RIP’s mini-summits on medical debt which took place in NYC on January 16-18 this year. To see how his take on our organization and project he is calling “RIP Medical Debt Awareness Campaign 2017,” visit this site to view the three short cinematic essays as they are not links.