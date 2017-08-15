Should I go for bigger wheels or small ones?

The choice of buying wheels is a sensitive one. Bad wheels can cost your life. They are unstable, lose traction and aren’t even durable. Big wheels are the way to go. They can be overloaded and still run, they go for longer distances without wearing out, and they can save your life because they hold brakes fast. Here are more reasons why bigger wheels are better.

Big wheels give your car a cool look

Everyone wants a nice looking car. One way to achieve that without spending much on purchasing an expensive car is to place big wheels on your vehicle.

But remember there are important factors that you must put into consideration while installing your new big wheels or else your car can end up looking hideous and funny. Every car is manufactured with wheels that match it. But It is not a must that the diameter of the wheels are the same you must use when replacing them. You can replace your wheels with another type but with a diameter approximate to the original wheels.

Go for wheels that have a wider tread with a slightly higher sidewall about 56% larger than the tread. If your sidewall does not fit well you might damage your tires and even get wrong speed readings.

To get the right wheel size, you need to buy your wheels from a dealer that gives you a fitment guarantee and also helps to install the wheels for free. This way you have no doubts about your big wheels messing your car because you know that they were chosen and installed by a professional.

They last longer

Larger wheels will hit any pothole and run through mud and snow and still stay strong. Just make sure you get the right tire to match with your wheels. The tire matters because it helps in maintaining the durability of the wheel. Winter tires perform better especially when travelling over snow and wet surfaces. Depending on the season, go for softer tires during wet seasons and hard ones during summer.

Then correctly match the wider tires with larger diameter wheels so that your car doesn’t look odd.

They provide high-speed performance

Big wheels can go as fast as you command them to go. But make sure the wheels do not get in contact with the car body. If they do, you stand a risk of your car losing control, flopping over or ramming into a tree or building by the roadside. But if your wheel is properly installed, it will give you the best speed you desire while offering stability and comfort at the same time.

How about small wheels?