SHOULD SCIENTISTS RUN FOR OFFICE?

By Don C. Reed

Shaugnessy Naughton, former chemist and breast cancer researcher, ran twice for Congress, to represent the 28th district of Pennsylvania. Sadly, she did not win.

But she gained a perspective which—if put into practice-- could change politics forever.

If scientists are to be part of the American decision-making process, they need help in getting elected.

Working with political experts like Joe Trippi and Josh Morrow, she founded a non-profit group (501 c-4) called 314 Action, dedicated to training scientists to run for office.

Where does their name come from? 314 Action is both an outreach to scientists and an insider’s joke.

3.14 is the mysterious formula of pi.

Check this out.

If you take any circle (any one at all) you can divide its circumference (distance around) by diameter (distance across the middle)—and you will always get the same answer—3.14.

Try it on a ten cent piece.

The dime’s measurements are: circumference, 56.24 millimeters; diameter, 17.9 millimeters. Divide 56.24 by 17.9 and you get…. 3.14.

Pi, it seems, is all around us—like science itself.

Why does that matter? Because science is built on provable facts, testable and repeatable evidence-- not somebody’s opinion.

We need people in power who understand that, and live by it.

For instance, on the subject of global warming, it is an opinion, not a fact, when Lamar Smith says, “Earth is moving out of its heating cycle.” Mr. Smith is the Trump-appointed Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. It matters that he does not share the world’s belief in global warming. His belief may be warped, however, by the fact that he has received nearly three-quarters of a million dollars ($727,647) in campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry.

It is a fact when we say, on the 10th of August, 2017, both Kuwait and Iraq recorded a temperature of 129 degrees. Except for Death Valley, California, that is the hottest temperature in recorded history.

And it is a fact that 2014 was the hottest year in recorded history,

followed by another world record in 2015--

and 2016? Also the hottest year for the planet.

Even so, Rep. Smith is arguing against an enormous report on global warming, and its connection to human activities like pollution. The report is built on “thousands of studies (by) tens of thousands of scientists”.

Lamar Smith? He “like Trump, Smith rejects the scientific consensus surrounding global warming. He wants to slash federal funding for science agencies.”

Does this matter? Only if you believe that increasingly devastating weather events like droughts and flooding are affected by global warming—and that pollution caused by oil and coal use has an impact on global warming—not to mention breathing poison is not helpful to your health!.

But perhaps there are already plenty of scientists in office, to balance the anti-science politicians?

What professions dominate the House of Representatives and the Senate?

According to the Congressional Research Service, in 2017, there were:

Lawyers: 168 in the House of Representatives, 50 in the Senate.

Business folk: 179 in the House, 29 in the Senate.

Scientists? Very few. In the 435 member House we find 1 physicist, 1 microbiologist, 1chemist and 7 engineers; in the senate there is exactly 1 engineer.

That’s it, that’s all of them.

Let’s look at a few who have earned the endorsement of 314 Action:

Louise Slaughter, U.S. rep for New York’s 25th District. “…a trained microbiologist …As a member of the House Budget Committee, Slaughter was responsible for securing the first $500 million for breast cancer research from the National Institutes of Health.

As Rep. Slaughter puts it, “At a time when science and facts are under unprecedented assault, the work 314 Action is doing to recruit more scientists to run for office is more important than ever…We’ve got a country to save, which is why the time has come for scientists to step out of the lab and run for public office.”

Or Jerry McNerney, U.S. Rep for California’s 9th District, a strong stem cell research supporter I have known personally—and a renewable energy expert who worked 20 years in the private sector developing renewable energy technologies… In Congress he authored… major legislation to help train the next generation for green jobs…

What if Jerry hadn’t run? Richard Pombo, the man Jerry defeated was considered one of the most anti-science members of Congress…

“Warner Chabor, the League of Conservation Voter’s CEO, stated, "Having Pombo represent a district that includes Yosemite National Park is like electing Godzilla as mayor of Tokyo".

Or Jacky Rosen, candidate for US Senate in Nevada. As President of her synagogue, she “led a team to construct one of the largest solar arrays in her community, which reduced their energy bills by over 70%....allowing more money to go into…programs that provide food and housing for the homeless…”

Or Hans Keirstead, running for Representative in California: his ground-breaking stem cell research is being tested in human trials right now—and has already restored hand and arm motion to people completely paralyzed before.

But are scientists interested in exchanging a quiet lab for the roar of politics?

So far, “roughly six thousand scientists” have expressed interest in learning more about running for office, said 314’s Ted Bortelon in a telephone interview.

“We have had two trainings already, and more are scheduled soon.”

It will be hard for them. Never before have the anti-science forces been so free to contribute vast sums of money to influence the electoral process.

But as Ms. Naughton puts it, “Scientists won’t win unless they run.”

For those who say, science is above politics and scientists should stay in the lab, she responds:

“How is that working for you?”

In a recent article, she summed up the problem:

“Donald Trump has supplied science skeptics with a megaphone. Radio host and anti-vaccine propagandist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been approved to chair a commission on "vaccine safety and scientific integrity." Scott Pruitt, a lawyer who made his career suing the EPA on behalf of oil interests, now runs it. Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is heading the Department of Energy, the agency he pledged to eliminate — and whose name he famously forgot — during his 2012 presidential bid.”

If those who understand science are subtracted from the political process, who are we left with?

For more information, visit the 314 Action group’s headquarters: http://www.314action.org/mission-1/