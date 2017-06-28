Should software engineers be involved in product decisions? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

From my experience, software engineers should be involved in product decisions, but with several caveats and a few considerations about how involved engineers should be.

The three main benefits of having engineers involved in product decisions are:

A higher likelihood of reaching optimal product/technical trade-offs. Unique product ideas. A stronger sense of ownership for engineers.

Of course, there are teams (and even whole companies) with product decision-making processes that mostly exclude engineers. The way this usually works is that the product owner (let's assume that's a product manager going forward, though it could be any other stakeholder like a CEO of a start-up, a client of a services firm, etc.) makes a request, and the engineer responds with their estimated technical cost (e.g. three weeks of development, and some maintenance costs going forward). They might agree and move forward, or there might be a few more iterations of suggestions from the PM followed by estimates from the engineer until a solution is reached.

The problem with this approach is it ends up feeling like a negotiation, with no single party having visibility across the entire landscape of both user preferences and technical details. Such situations can easily result in sub-optimal solutions. On the other hand, if the engineer involved has a solid understanding of the product, it's a lot easier for them to help brainstorm more creative alternatives for possible solutions. As an example, earlier this week, an engineer on my team pointed out that our feed caching logic was really complicated, which was leading to a lot of technical maintenance burdens. This logic contains rules for whether a user's feed should be regenerated with new content, or simply show content from the last load. From the bugs that engineer was addressing, it seemed like users were confused about the product experience they were having as well.

After a quick meeting with the feed product owner, the engineer proposed some simplifications that would make the caching code simpler, and users' experiences more consistent and predictable. A couple hours later, we had an A/B test live in production to evaluate the proposed simplification. I highly doubt we could have detected and addressed this issue without having engineers heavily involved in the product process.

Next, engineers can often bring unique product ideas to the table. Since engineers tend to be data-driven, and also possess an understanding of what may or may not be technically possible, they can contribute ideas that may have otherwise been overlooked. At Quora, our engineers have contributed ideas to almost every part of our product. One area that stands out to me is our New User Experience (NUX). NUX is where we form an important impression on our users, but it's also a point where we gather signals about what users are interested in order to improve their future experience. The engineers that work on NUX at Quora live and breathe that part of the product. They know its ins and outs, on both the product and technical sides, and have contributed multiple improvements.

The final benefit of involving engineers in product decisions is that it encourages a sense of ownership. Engineers are at their best when working on something that they're passionate about and feel they have some ownership of. There are a lot of reasons why you don't want engineers calling all the shots when it comes to product decisions without input from other functions, but completely excluding them undermines their sense of ownership, control, and purpose. On the other hand, involving engineers in product decisions gives them ownership and skin in the game, which helps with morale, performance, and drive. To build a product that's engaging for users, you need an environment that is engaging for the engineers you're working with.

With that in mind, the question becomes: To what extent should engineers be involved in product decisions? Here are some questions that can help answer that:

Does the engineer generally enjoy being involved in product discussions? Some engineers prefer to just pump out code. However, I wouldn't take that at face value; often you have to dig deeper into why engineers don't seem to enjoy being involved in non-technical parts of the product development process. Does it interrupt their work? Does it feel unproductive? Do they feel like their opinion isn't valued or is easily dismissed? Have they lost trust in the process because it's not sufficiently data-driven? In many cases, you can involve them by resolving these direct complaints, and address broader organizational issues along the way!

Is the engineer passionate about this product in particular? Do they use the product? Does it solve a problem they have personally? Does it fulfill a purpose in the world that they care about? The more you can answer “yes”, the more likely they will want to be involved in product decisions and be able to contribute constructive solutions.

What is the engineer's experience level? In general, the more senior an engineer, the more he or she will expect and be expected to be involved in product decisions. He or she will also have more intuition, and more experience juggling involvement in product decisions while getting the technical work done.

The gold standard here is having engineers feel like they are full partners in the product process. Not only would they feel a full sense of ownership, and contribute to decisions that involve product/technical trade-offs, they would also be contributing to and evaluating product ideas in general. There's something magical about being involved in an idea from inception to implementation.

At Quora, we have a Product Engineering team where we've tried to accomplish just that. While at some companies, the “product” part of Product Engineering might simply equate to front-end or UI work, at Quora, when we say “product”, we mean it! Quora's Product Engineering team is a group of talented software engineers who work on complex technical problems but are still heavily involved in product decisions. Alongside Quora's data-driven culture, agile tools and processes, and ambitious mission, this team helps lead an efficient (and fun!) product development machine.