Should You Follow Your Passion? 3 Reasons to Reconsider

Following your passion seems like good advice, but is it?

At some point in your life, you were probably told to follow your passion. Every year, thousands of aspiring business owners take something they’re passionate about—whether it’s a hobby or a personal pleasure—and try to turn it into a business. That’s certainly the dream—doing what you love, and making money doing it—but is it good advice to follow?

There are some problems with turning your passion into a business you should know before proceeding:

1. Not all passions are profitable. First, the obvious—not all passions are going to be profitable. You may love to bake cupcakes, but unless you have a way of differentiating your baking services from the thousands that already exist on the market, you won’t get noticed—and it won’t matter anyway unless you can come up with a suitable profitability model. The most profitable endeavors rarely line up with what we initially happen to enjoy.

2. Fixation makes you stubborn. If you’re truly passionate about a line of work before you enter, you’re going to be more set in your opinions and your approaches. This is problematic for entrepreneurs; successful business ownership means adapting your strategy, and your business model, multiple times throughout the years. If you’re too passionate about what you’re doing, it could easily cloud your judgment.

3. You could lose your passion in the process. Finally, if you end up pursuing your passion for eight hours (or more) every day, for years, you could easily lose interest in it. If your passion becomes a chore, would it still be worth pursuing?

So should you ignore your passions altogether? That depends. All that really matters is that you understand “following your passion” isn’t advice that works for everyone, and is ripe with complications.