Should You Make Income Claims on Your Blog?

Yes.

If you are 100% clear on making income claims and on attracting readers who are after money more than designing a life of fun and freedom.

NO, if you are not 100% clear on those ideas.

Income Claim Analogy

When you walk into a doctor's office, do you ask if you can see their tax returns to determine if they can treat your malady?

This is why I don't do income claims.

You walk into a doctor's office by a friend's referral. Or via another doctor's referral.

When you walk into the office, you trust. When you see a degree from a trusted college on the wall, you may trust a little more.

Tax returns, the Mercedes in the driveway or any outcomes based result of the service have no bearing on your decision; you gained the trust and made your decision through the suggestions of trusted resources.

If you do make income claims and are not clear on doing so, you tend to attract the wrong folks to your blog.

This goes for any interviews you do, any guest posts, in addition to your blog posts.

I’m sharing because I started doing a few text interviews recently offered by folks I did not know that focused heavily on making money, income, etc, etc.

Stand your energetic ground guys. Get REALLY clear on who you want to align with.

Stay away from paper chasers, and trying to prove that you have acquired a neutral energy referred to as "money" and focus instead on making fun, and freedom, your drivers, and you will reach heights you never dreamed.