Should You Outsource Product Development?

Outsourcing is commonly associated with grunt work and repetitive tasks. In a way, the premise of outsourcing makes sense only because it allows for much cheaper labor and operating costs to be applied to tasks that require a lot of manual effort but little to no advanced specializations. The validity of this premise is cemented by the idea that the U.S. manufacturing industry has been hit the hardest by overseas outsourcing - manufacturing plants have declined by over 12.5% in the past two decades.

So, the idea of outsourcing a primarily creative and innovative process like product development to a foreign team appears to initially contradict the conventional model. The financial benefits of outsourcing manufacturing work are clear and the risk of subpar results are low. In comparison, the reliability of outsourced product development is more contentious.

Outsourcing manufacturing work is like paying someone to copy down answers from a key while outsourcing product development is like writing an essay from scratch for you. There’s a lot more risk in hiring someone to write a good essay than there is in asking them to copy down your answers word-for-word. But what if there was a way to significantly reduce the risk associated with outsourcing something as complex as product development?

Efficiency Through Specialization

As technologies are made more widespread and ubiquitous by robust communication networks like the Internet, foreign companies are equalizing on the types of frameworks and development tools they can utilize and access. What this means is that overseas companies are quickly catching up to the technical and infrastructural sophistication necessary to rival that of U.S. industries for a much cheaper price. This means that as long as a person has the necessary talent and qualifications they are able to produce something that’s industrially viable.

Of course, outsourcing does not simply refer to overseas companies. The increase in infrastructural advancements and the amount of available talent means that domestic companies will also compete for product development positions. Additionally, the amount of resources needed to create a competent team in one area of product development means that startups and other small businesses are more likely to turn to existing companies offering specific services than try to recruit talent by themselves.

Let’s take a look at a few notable examples in both the domestic and international spheres. When it comes to the food business, outsourcing the R&D associated with product development occurs frequently because of the costs of specialization: “Even at larger, established food companies, there's so much cost cutting, deadline tightening and operational streamlining that developing products in-house can be difficult.” This illustrates the rationale for why a good portion of domestic companies choose to outsource product development.

There’s a surprising case for overseas product development that challenges the conventional notions of what can and cannot be outsourced. The argument goes begins with the idea that overseas firms - such as those in China - have much more experience dealing with bulk manufacturing needs already. Therefore, these firms are experienced when it comes to designing a product with the manufacturability of that product in mind.

Additional Measures to Reduce Risk

While we have established that there is a degree of viability regarding the idea of outsourcing product development, there are still other elements that introduce a fair degree of risk. The risk here is a myopia to your own products. Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia claims that knowing yourself is one of the keys to success when taking risks: “You have to be true to yourself; you have to know your strengths and limitations and live within your means.”

If your company manages to find a business that can reliably and consistently take care of product development, there’s a chance that your company may be more and more dissociated with that product. This is because handing the task of product development off to another company means that your own employees and managers will be in the dark about the exact specifications of that product’s design.

In order to prevent a situation where your company loses some of its expertise due to a lack of communication with the outsourcing company, it’s important to ensure that you understand and learn the technical details surrounding how your product is designed. Keeping up with the development process is vital to reducing the future risk your company will have. Control, checks, and smooth management are important towards keeping the risk of outsourcing work to a minimum.