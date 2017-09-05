It’s a cool, fall-like morning here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health. With my dad out of the hospital on Saturday after having his final stent put in on Friday, I’m also going to be helping him out with a few things he’d normally take care of, like walking the dogs, moving some bulkier items around the house, etc.

Today’s topic came to me this morning when I was working with my first client at 7 AM. He’s 83 years old, and despite his age, puts most people more than half his age to shame! He’s more flexible than most, has more endurance than most, and still works six days a week, which, last I checked, is more days than most!

Despite this, he just got back from a trip, and he happened to catch a cold during his travels. While he did sneeze and cough a little more than usual today, his performance wasn’t impaired in the slightest, and he got through his workout just as well as he normally does.

So, should you work out when you are sick? The answer is…. It depends…

Two small studies cited in a New York Times article from 2008 showed that while student athletes at Ball State University were ridden with a rhinovirus, their overall bodily function was NOT impaired, and thus, nor was their physical performance during moderate-to-intense exercise. And listen — I’ve been there! There have been days I felt like absolute death and could barely breathe, but after some light-to-moderate forms of exercise, my breathing improved, and I actually felt BETTER after finishing up my workout.

That being said, I’ve also tried exercising when I was feverish and achy, which did NOT go well. I’m sure at some point in your life, you’ve tried exercising while feeling under the weather, and have probably had mixed results like I have.

To get some clarification, I did some digging. According to Dr. Lewis G. Maharam, author of Running Doc’s Guide to Healthy Running, he has a couple of general rules about exercising when sick:

1) If symptoms are confined to above the neck, then exercise should be OK. However,

2) If you have a fever of 101 Fahrenheit (or 38.3 Celsius), you should skip the workout and get some bed rest IMMEDIATELY.

To further that last point, Dr. David C. Nieman, health sciences professor at Appalachian State adds, “It’s very dangerous… If you have flu or virus with fever and pain, the best remedy is bed rest. The worst thing is to sweat it out with exercise.”

Moral of the Story: If you have a head cold, but feel fine otherwise, I’d still entertain the notion of exercise, though I’d tone things down a bit. Make exercise with a head cold a day of ‘going through the motions’ instead of pushing yourself intensely. If you’re feverish and have aches all over your body, skip the gym, and rest up! We don’t want you making things worse, now, do we?

(A study performed on animals infected with a systemic virus that caused aches and a fever had symptoms exacerbate, and even become life-threatening, when pushed to exercise in this state!)

Hope you found this helpful! Until tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re READY to take that first step on your health and weight loss journey, then let’s chat!

With 10 years of experience, SEVEN different fitness and nutrition certifications, and a sustained weight loss of 100 lbs., I think I know a thing or two about this Permanent Weight Loss thing ;-)

To set up a FREE strategy call with me, please go to www.weightlossbypete.com/strategy, and select a date and time that works for you.

PLEASE KEEP IN MIND THAT I HAVE ONLINE PROGRAMS, AND THAT YOU DON’T NEED TO LIVE CLOSE BY TO ME TO WORK WITH ME!!! I’ve worked with Marines in Japan, doctors in Europe and businessmen from across the US…