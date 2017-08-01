Should You Worry About Your Partner´s Attractive “Friends”?

How many of you have felt uneasy upon hearing a new love interest describe a gorgeous acquaintance with whom he or she appears to enjoy a close relationship: “Oh, we are just good friends.” Really? Does that declaration put your mind at ease? What if they work together, or live on the same street? How about if they used to date?

Questions like these are practical when exploring romantic potential. Consider whether you would rather become involved with someone who enjoys maintaining close friendships with attractive others, versus someone who intentionally steers clear of tempting relational alternatives.

Because from the popular sitcom Friends featuring a cast of beautiful peers who were sometimes anything but, to movies like When Harry Met Sally where best pals become paramours, we acknowledge the attraction of acquaintanceship.

Although friendship attraction is common, it can be costly. Trouble may arise when a friend would like to make a move to the next level, or friendship attraction is adversely impacting a current romantic relationship.

Friendship Attraction is Necessary But Not Sufficient for Romance

Friends can be attracted to each other in several different ways. They may experience platonic attraction or romantic attraction, or a combination of both.

Research by Heidi M. Reeder (2000) entitled “'I Like you... as a Friend': The Role of Attraction in Cross-Sex Friendship,” found that within cross-sex friendships, the most common form of attraction was friendship attraction, with romantic attraction being the least common form.[i]

Research by Akbulut and Weger (2016) found that attraction is not only necessary to upgrade a friendship to a romance; it is the most important determinant regarding whether friendship escalates into a more intimate relationship.[ii] The researchers note that while on its own, attraction is not sufficient to escalate friendship to romance, some degree of attraction appears to be necessary for this relationship transition. They note that a lower degree of attraction appears to be necessary to escalate a friendship to an uncommitted sexual relationship, and cite prior research in speculating this would be particularly true for males.

Friendship Attraction: A Blessing or a Curse?

In a study entitled “Benefit or burden? Attraction in cross-sex friendship” (2012), Bleske-Rechek et al. examined the interplay between cross-sex friendships and attraction.[iii] They found that emerging (late adolescence to mid twenties) adult men were more attracted to female friends than their female counterparts were to their male friends—a finding that was consistent regardless of the relationship status of either party.

Regarding the burden-benefit analysis, they found both middle-aged adult and emerging males and females considered attraction to a cross-sex friend to be a cost rather than a benefit. What was the major drawback? Among all age groups, you guessed it, jealousy from a relational partner was the primary reported cost of maintaining a cross-sex friendship.

Bleske-Rechek et al. reported that middle-aged participants and younger women who were attracted to a cross-sex friend reported experiencing less relational satisfaction within a current romantic relationship. This finding is arguably of particular significance to the middle aged adult category because, as the researchers note, adults within that age bracket are likely to be married.

Notwithstanding all of the complications, Bleske-Rechek et al. note that some of their study participants reported attraction as a benefit of cross-sex friendships. They speculate that attraction to one´s cross-sex friends can be both a benefit and a burden even to the same individual in relation to different friends, or even the same friend at different times. This practical observation may explain how some couples become romantically involved years after striking up a platonic friendship.

Ex Lovers Turned Friends

Current relationships can also be negatively impacted by one (or both) partner´s insistence in staying friends with past flames. Why maintain these past relationships?

Research by Mogilski and Welling entitled “Staying friends with an ex,” (2017) found that post relational friendship (PRF) provides an opportunity for a continuing exchange of desirable resources such as status, information, money, love, and sex.[iv] Yet not all resources were rated equally.

The highest rated reasons for staying friends with an ex were related to the ex-partner being trustworthy, reliable, and of sentimental value, with the lowest rated reason being that such continued friendship was practical (pragmatism). Men more than women rated pragmatism and sexual access as important reasons to stay friends.

They also found that sexual access and pragmatic motivation was tied to extraversion—which is tied to aspects of dark personality and interest in short term sexual relationships.

Friends Forever

Does declaring interest for a friend ruin the friendship? Surprisingly, given the reluctance to take the risk, research indicates that in most cases, the answer is no.

Halatsis and Christakis (2009) found that when sexual attraction is expressed within a friendship, the friendship prevails in most cases.[v] This is good news, considering that half of the participants in one of their studies reported experiencing sexual attraction for a cross sex-friend, and half of those people expressed it.

Consistent with prior research, they found that men are more likely than women to both experience and express sexual attraction toward a cross-sex friend.

In the end, friendship appears to be more durable than exploring the alternative, particularly when one or both parties are already romantically involved.

About the author:

Wendy Patrick, JD, PhD, is a career prosecutor, author, and behavioral expert. She is the author of author of Red Flags: How to Spot Frenemies, Underminers, and Ruthless People (St. Martin´s Press), and co-author of the New York Times bestseller Reading People (Random House) (revision).

She lectures around the world on sexual assault prevention, reading red flags, and threat assessment, and is an Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Certified Threat Manager. The opinions expressed in this column are her own.

Find her at wendypatrickphd.com or @WendyPatrickPhD

