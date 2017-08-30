Showing Truth to Power

Jackie Robinson’s life has been well documented in books and film. So, Doreen Rappaport faced a challenge: How could she write a biography of this sports and civil rights icon for kids in grade 3-up (my opinion) that is truthful, accurate and a compelling read? In 42 Is Not Just a Number she writes an Author’s Note that unpacks some of her process in creating a book that is a page-turner. First, her interest in baseball and the Dodgers began when she was 10.

“Every night when my father came through the front door, I grabbed the New York Post from him and went first to the baseball statistics in the back of the paper, tracking the previous day’s plays by my beloved Dodgers. I knew all the players’ names and positions and could reel off their statistics without hesitation.”

Second, Rappaport’s disciplined research is remarkable. There is an extensive list of 15 pages at the back of the book citing where every quote came from, including writings of Jackie Robinson, interviews with his widow, Rachel Robinson, and baseball-almanac.com with its play-by-play descriptions. She assures the reader that “my telling of his story would contain nothing invented.” This is the true meaning of the word “nonfiction.”

Doreen Rappaport is also the author of many award-winning books about the Civil Rights Movement, including a biography of Martin Luther King, Jr.

In 42 Is Not Just a Number she graphically describes the overt, subtle and constant humiliations of the Jim Crow era on African Americans. Branch Rickey, the General Manager of the Dodgers stipulated that the only way Jackie could be the first to integrate Major League Baseball was to be silent and keep his temper in face of the inevitable abuse that would come from white teammates and white baseball fans. This he did with the help of his wife and Mr. Rickey.

Ultimately, what Jackie Robinson, a one-man activist, did to integrate MLB, was to raise the performance bar for all players because he was a dazzling ball-player like no other. His performance on the field was irresistible. He made the game exciting as no one had since Babe Ruth. As Rappaport says:

“In his column in the Pittsburgh Courier, Wendell Smith used a familiar nursery rhyme to describe the phenomenon:

Jackie’s nimble

Jackie’s quick

Jackie’s making the turnstiles click. “

It is said that it’s tough to tell truth to power. Maybe that’s because the powerful don’t want to listen. In Doreen Rappaport’s 42 Is Not Just a Number, Jackie Robinson shows the world his incredible skills and character. He is a model of greatness and someone every kid needs to know.