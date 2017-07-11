Stacee Magee, Contributor High Performance Business Success & Mindset Mentor | Speaker | Inventor | Part-Time Philosopher

Shows on Amazon Prime that are must watches for entrepreneurs.

Next time you are ready to grab the popcorn and binge watch on something to expand your perspective and bank account, check out Amazon Prime's selection of shows just for entrepreneurs.

The Call of the Entrepreneur

Are you willing to risk your life for your business? One entrepreneur in this riveting story of three entrepreneurs did.

http://amzn.to/2ueuE07

Something Ventured

If you love watching Shark Tank and pitching investors is something that you want to do in your business this highly rated show is one that should be at the top of your list.

http://amzn.to/2ta9mvE

Game Changers- Bloomburg

Learn about how big names like Mark Cuban, Ralph Lauren, Mark Pincus, Warren Buffet rose to the top.

http://amzn.to/2v8S2Zj

Time As Money

Bootstrapping your business? Learn about the concept of Time Banking exchanging services for time instead of money as an alternative currency.

http://amzn.to/2u5lN0e

Start Up

Visit small businesses all over the USA and learn about people who got creative and built their own successful businesses from the ground up.

http://amzn.to/2tJvNJX

An Entire MBA in 1 Course

Everything you need to know about business in one Amazon series? Yes, please!

http://amzn.to/2sMPgIE

Learn The Ten Secrets Of The Self-Made Millionaires

Have you ever thought if I could just pick the brain of a millionaire, I could figure this out? Learn the secrets of millionaires so you can become one too!

http://amzn.to/2v9hxde

