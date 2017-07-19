YES, you read that right!

Those are the things that women have been told since the dawn of time. We’re expected to not show skin because that will get us raped. Don’t be vocal about sex because you you will be looked at as a slut. Have kids, but not too many. Be smart, but not too smart that you get paid your worth. Every generation, religion, country, etc has stereotypes and boxes that women “should” fit into. Stereotypes that most times blame women when narcissistic, disgusting men violate them. We’re taught to be a lady we ought to be seen and not heard. We’re expected to be freaks in the bedroom but NEVER EVER wear a skirt that goes above your knee because good guys don’t marry girls like that. We’re expected to stay in relationships where abuse happens because “you did something to get him mad so you deserve it”. We’re expected to love ourselves but not too much because good girls “don’t do that”. “Don’t wear makeup, why are you covering your beauty?” These stereotypes exist and are expelled daily in the music we listen to, the news, and the latest presidential campaign. Somehow, someone decided that “being a lady” meant being a piece of property that had no voice, no mental capacity to think and act on it’s own. When we do stand up and speak out we’re told to “shut up & sit like a lady”. Like some how being a lady means being complacent, allowing ourselves to get ill-treated and staying because we deserve what we get.

https://photographybylindsayrae.com/act-like-a-lady/

These stereotypes are taught and enforced in schools all over the world. My very amazing friend and one of my top favorite photographers recently had an experience that left me and many other “redefined ladies”, angry and stunned. Lindsay Rae took her disgust and created an entire movement to raise awareness for the things that we as women deal with. Things that even from an early age we as women are “taught” through being reprimanded, shamed, and being called “bad”.

Read what happened in her own words.

“When I went in to pick up my daughter I walked in at the same time as another mother…That mother was greeted with warmth and right in front of me and my daughter she was told “xyz was great today, he was so good and had a great day” the teacher then immediately turns to me and tells me “Not your child, she did not have a good day today, she was bad today” I looked at my child, who is normally the happiest kid in the room. (I mean we can’t even walk her into school without every kid screaming her name and running at her to play, she is not a sad child.) looking the most sad and beaten down I have EVER seen her look. So I asked the teacher to elaborate and she goes on to tell me she wasn’t “bad” for her, but was “bad” for the other teacher, because when the other teacher talked to her she just looked at her blankly and didn’t say anything. (ps all of this is being said RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY KID!!!!!!)”

Read more of her story here

We did a photo campaign to take a stand against stereotypes and patriarchal views, to showcase the modern woman. Take a look at the photos and share this with everyone.

SCREW YOU AND YOUR PRECONCEIVED IDEAS OF WHAT IT MEANS FOR ME TO BE A LADY.

It’s 2017 and I am redefining what it means to be a lady!

We ladies, the new redefined ladies, dance to the beat of our own drum. We stand up tall, and we speak our mind. We do not need your permission or validation to be who we are. We set our own standards and break them if we please. We will straddle chairs, spit, walk around nude, cuss and do whatever we please. If you have a problem with that then take your own advice “Shut up and sit like a lady”, and you can take your opinions and “you shoulds” and swallow it.

