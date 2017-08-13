I’ve had it! I don’t know about you, but “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired!”

Fannie Lou Hamer delivered those words in front of the l964 convention, and they are still ringing true today.

Is it just me? But I just feel we don't have a leader. I watched with horror and disgust as the events of Charlottesville unfolded yesterday.

First applause to the Governor of Virginia for stating “You’re not welcomed here”. But all leaders must speak out, and ACT. I was waiting, waiting for the one elected as our leader to LEAD.

I listened more closely. Donald Trump, stated “We will watch this and study this….”. What???? This is no time for History lesson 101. No one has to study bigotry, hatred, nor an act of terror. Call it what it is!

To know that the atmosphere is so, divisive in America, that white supremacist feel l they have the right not only to protest, but to take lives, and perform acts of violence, is outrageous. To not speak on it, to not act on it immediately, makes its own statement—that you are giving permission for these violent, heinous acts?

What happened to one nation , under God, indivisible? With LIBERTY AND JUSTICE for all? I want to applaud my friends, and colleagues, the Rev. Rob Schenck, Past President of the National Clergy of Evangelicals, and President, the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute, the Rev Pat Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill, in DC, and others, for having the guts to get right down to Charlottesville, and make our decisions known—that we will not stand for this. We are Sick and tired of being sick and tired”