Sign Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick should already be signed by one of the NFL Teams. Many NFL Players have crossed the line when it comes down to breaking the law or being charged with breaking the law and all was forgiven in due time. However, Colin never broke the law. He only exercised his 1st Amendment rights by standing up against injustice in the United States. People across the United States should be okay with the fact that Colin was willing to take a stand against Police Brutality and Excessive Force in our country.

The NFL is sending a message that professional football players should not get involved in social justice issues such as Police Violence against people of color. This is not right and the majority of NFL Players should speak up for Colin. Supporting Colin does not mean that you agree with his actions to speak up for the voiceless people across the United States but it would send a clear message to the NFL and their fans which dictates appreciation for Colin’s willingness to risk his career for what he believes is the right thing to do. There are way too many examples in the NFL of players falling short off the field. For example, Michael Vick, Ray Lewis, Lawrence Taylor, Ben Roethlisberger , and many more. http://www.therichest.com/sports-entertainment/15-shocking-times-nfl-players-broke-the-law-and-got-away-with-it/

We even have a President of the United States making fun of people being locked up and how the police should not be so kind to suspects. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/29/nyregion/trump-police-too-nice.html This is what you call total hypocrisy. One person can speak up and another person cannot speak up in regards to certain issues. Is there an NFL Policy that clearly states or list the many social justice issues that players cannot get involved with or exercise their 1st Amendment Rights? Several NFL Players have certain interest like helping Disabled Children, Working with the Youth, Women’s Rights, Anti-Violence Work, Animal Welfare, Cancer Research, and several other causes of great concern. All of these are noble causes and well worth the attention of NFL Players.